Flats evacuated after accidental ground floor blaze at midnight

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:39 AM March 24, 2021    Updated: 10:43 AM March 24, 2021
Flats on Acacia Grove in March were evacuated at midnight on Wednesday, March 24

Flats on Acacia Grove in March were evacuated at midnight on Wednesday, March 24 following an accidental blaze on the ground floor. - Credit: Google Maps

Residents evacuated flats in March at midnight last night after an accidental blaze began on the ground floor.  

Before firefighters arrived, everyone managed to vacate the flats in Acacia Grove at around 12.05am after the fire was spotted.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.05am on Wednesday, March 24 crews from March and Chatteris were called to a fire on Acacia Grove in March.  

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a ground floor flat.  

“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a jet and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.   

You may also want to watch:

“The property was evacuated when crews arrived and the crews returned to their stations by 1.45am; the cause of the fire was accidental.” 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

