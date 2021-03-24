Flats evacuated after accidental ground floor blaze at midnight
Residents evacuated flats in March at midnight last night after an accidental blaze began on the ground floor.
Before firefighters arrived, everyone managed to vacate the flats in Acacia Grove at around 12.05am after the fire was spotted.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.05am on Wednesday, March 24 crews from March and Chatteris were called to a fire on Acacia Grove in March.
“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a ground floor flat.
“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a jet and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.
“The property was evacuated when crews arrived and the crews returned to their stations by 1.45am; the cause of the fire was accidental.”
