Planners set to approve 41 flats and four houses being built on the former home of Patsy Brewin

The home of former mayor Patsy Brewin could be demolished to make way for up to 41 flats. Picture: ARCHANT

Hundreds of objections to knocking down the former home of Patsy and George Brewin and replacing it with 41 flats and four houses are likely to fall on deaf ears.

The home of former mayor Patsy Brewin could be demolished to make way for up to 41 flats. Picture: ARCHANT

Planning chiefs at Fenland District Council say that despite the outcry "there is insufficient justification" to reject the application.

"The proposal is in accordance with the relevant key policies of the development plan," is their conclusion to go before the council planning committee next Wednesday (November 6).

However March Town Council has vowed to oppose the application and Cllr French, deputy leader of Fenland Council, and like Patsy also a former mayor, wants it refused.

"I will be speaking at the meeting next week against it," she said.

The home of former mayor Patsy Brewin could be demolished to make way for up to 41 flats. Picture: ARCHANT

More than 450 comments were received in the space of two weeks during a public consultation earlier this year about the future of Brewin Oaks in City Road.

Residents raised 79 objections in relation to the proposal.

Loss of green space to built development, pedestrian safety, detrimental impact on West End Park and removal of trees inflicting on privacy were all on the list.

The number of flats on the site has been reduced from an earlier application which had proposed 53.

The home of former mayor Patsy Brewin could be demolished to make way for up to 41 flats. Picture: ARCHANT

One stumbling block could be access since Brewin Chase is not formally adopted highway and, says Fenland Council, has not been built to accommodate significant volumes of traffic.

The road is owned by Fenland Council and trustees of the Brewin estate will need to enter into talks over maintenance if permission is granted.

Planning officers at Fenland Council concede that if the development goes ahead it will "significantly change the character of the area".

The council's housing team is also pushing for a commitment to designate 11 of the newly built homes as affordable, with eight of them 'affordable rent'.

Patsy Brewin, pictured, could have her former home turned into flats. Picture: ARCHANT

Although concerns have been expressed about traffic coming out onto Burrowmoor Road, planners say the county highways do not foresee an issue.

Highways officials have told Fenland Council "they do not consider the proposal to result in an unacceptable increase in traffic to justify refusal".

As we revealed earlier this year a copy of the will left by former March mayor Patsy Brewin shows she intended to allow for her town centre home to be sold to benefit future generations of students.

It is clear that Mrs Brewin, who died four years ago, was happy for the house and grounds to be sold to raise money for a trust to support students to attend university.

Her will instructs trustees "to sell my real estate" and "convert into money" the proceeds and once funeral and other expenses were met to hand this over to the March Educational Foundation.

Mrs Brewin's will requires them to put the proceeds "in a designated fund to be called the George and Patsy Brewin Scholarship Fund to provide for the application of the income in perpetuity" to support students attending university.

Her will dictates that the proceeds will help any student who has attended Neale Wade Academy, March, for at least five years.

It says those benefiting from the trust must also have been resident within March, Doddington, Manea, Wimblington and Stonea for at least five years.

The will also says help can be given to qualifying students studying the sciences including physics, chemistry, biology, medicine, maths, engineering, technology or English or other languages or history of geography "at a major United Kingdom University".

Mrs Brewin, who was a primary school teacher at Dartford Infants and Maple Grove, was also a March town councillor for many years and was once described as the town's answer to Maggie Thatcher.

With husband George, who died in 2008, they owned a shop in High Street which sold everything from christening gifts, birthday memorabilia, jewellery and wedding gifts as well as running Brewins Funeral Directors.

The meeting for the outline planning application will take place at Wisbech Boathouse at 1pm next Wednesday (November 6).