A former pupil referral unit in March is to be re-developed by the county council into nine flats.

Fenland Junction was described as "time expired and not fit for purpose" and missed out on the Building Schools for the Future project that brought widespread improvements to Fenland schools.

Now the county council has transferred ownership to its stand alone property company This Land for re-development as housing.

Once known as County School, the site next door to the community centre has been empty for several years and boarded up.

Now with plans before Fenland Council for conversion, its future is more assured with a structural report part of proposals submitted for approval.

County council leader Steve Count said they were moving forward to bring the former education centre back into use.

He assured readers of a local social media site there were no plans to change the use of the next door community centre.

The plans can be seen on the Fenland Council website and comments are welcome prior to a decision being made.

Cllr Count said: "We project for future need and generally get new capacity built in time.

"This small building no longer lends itself readily to that type of use."