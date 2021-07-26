Drink driver fleeing traffic cops overturns before being arrested
- Credit: Cambs Police
A car spun out of control and overturned after police tried to stop the driver on suspicion of drink driving.
And a second driver who also tried to flee traffic cops elsewhere in the county was caught and arrested.
“These two drivers tried their best to escape our road policing officers in St Neots and Thorney over the weekend”, said a police spokesperson.
“Thankfully there were no injuries but both were caught driving under the influence.”
Police continue to urge people to report drink or drug drivers on their confidential hotline 0800 032 0845.
You may also want to watch:
Last week four men were disqualified from driving after being caught drink driving in Fenland and Peterborough.
The spokesperson said: “We are working hard to tackle the issue across Cambridgeshire but are asking drivers to rethink getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.
Most Read
- 1 30,000 watch Facebook confrontation of alleged paedophile
- 2 Quiz-loving duo win BBC game show hosted by Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby
- 3 Brexit blamed for plans to flatten Friday Bridge camp and build 100 homes
- 4 Paedophile caught by cops after preying on 'teenage girls' online
- 5 Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life
- 6 7 of the prettiest villages to visit in East Cambs and Fenland
- 7 AN APOLOGY: The Gables in Chatteris
- 8 Heroin worth £1.7m found in holdall in car in St Neots
- 9 Motorist crashes into telephone pole at Wyton
- 10 Live updates as cyclist is ‘hit by lorry’ near March secondary school
“Drink driving not only endangers the life of the driver, but also other road users around them. The legal limit is 35 but we recommend you stay at zero.”