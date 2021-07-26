News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Drink driver fleeing traffic cops overturns before being arrested

John Elworthy

Published: 11:56 AM July 26, 2021   
Suspected drink driver gets out ok but he arrested at St Neots

Suspected drink driver gets out ok but he arrested at St Neots

A car spun out of control and overturned after police tried to stop the driver on suspicion of drink driving.  

And a second driver who also tried to flee traffic cops elsewhere in the county was caught and arrested.  

“These two drivers tried their best to escape our road policing officers in St Neots and Thorney over the weekend”, said a police spokesperson.  

Fiesta driver suspected of drink driving was caught by traffic cops at Thorney 

Fiesta driver suspected of drink driving was caught by traffic cops at Thorney

“Thankfully there were no injuries but both were caught driving under the influence.” 

Police continue to urge people to report drink or drug drivers on their confidential hotline 0800 032 0845. 

Last week four men were disqualified from driving after being caught drink driving in Fenland and Peterborough. 

The spokesperson said: “We are working hard to tackle the issue across Cambridgeshire but are asking drivers to rethink getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. 

“Drink driving not only endangers the life of the driver, but also other road users around them. The legal limit is 35 but we recommend you stay at zero.” 

