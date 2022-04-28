Kitchen staff delighted in making a special cake to celebrate the 100th birthday of Florence Lyon.

To all her friends she is known simply as Flo and Aliwal Manor care home in Whittlesey laid on red carpet treatment.

Flo herself began preparations for her big day, sending out invitations the week before to her family and friends.

But on the day itself it was a case of pampering for Flo who also received a birthday card from Her Majesty, the Queen.

Sarah Patterson, the home’s lifestyle coordinator, said: “Her friends were invited to elevenses in Flo’s lounge on her birthday

“The kitchen provided a cake, and a birthday tea was prepared for later on in the afternoon.”

Sarah added: “Flo had many presents, flowers and birthday wishes delivered to her during the day from her family and friends.”

And, of course, fellow residents and family were on hand to join the care home staff in singing ‘Happy Birthday”.

Flo was delighted, especially with the tiara and sash created and placed on her during the day’s festivities.

“I appreciated all the attention,” said Flo. “I loved every minute of it.”