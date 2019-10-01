Advanced search

Flood warning closes North Bank in Whittlesey

01 October, 2019 - 09:53
A flood warning has closed North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A flood warning has closed North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey.

The closure is between Bedford Cottages and Dog in a Doublet until further notice.

The warning follows heavy rain in Peterborough and Whittlesey overnight.

In an alert from the government flood information service, issued in the early hours of today (October 1), it reads: "Heavy rain over the last few days has caused river levels to rise on the River Nene.

"During periods of high tide the river will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions.

"This has led to localised flooding at North Bank Road. While the Flood Warning is in force, the local authority will close North Bank Road.

"Diversionary routes will be put in place and further updates will be available through local media."

A yellow weather warning from the Met Office for rain is in place today.

The warning took effect from 6am this morning and is set to run through until 8pm this evening.

