North Bank 'expected to stay closed' after Environment Agency issue flood warning amid Storm Dennis

North Bank road is expected to stay closed after the Environment Agency issued a flood warning, the council has announced.

The notorious road is expected to remain shut after "heavy rain has been falling on the River Nene catchment" amid Storm Dennis.

Peterborough City Council revealed the Environment Agency put out the warning at 1am on Monday, February 17 had alerted followers on Twitter.

They said: "Heavy rain has been falling on the River Nene catchment. The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning effective from 1am on February 17.

"North Bank road alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice, is expected to stay closed during this period."