'it looks like a war zone' - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS Archant

'It looks like a war zone' was how photographer Terry Harris described the extraordinary aerial drone footage of the Wash road through Welney today.

Harris had previously visited the flooded road before Christmas and followed this up with a fresh visit.

Although the water levels are slowly receding, and some vehicles are successfully getting through from Littleport to Wisbech, most drivers are continuing to obey 'road closed' signs. They will only be removed once the Environment Agency notifies Norfolk County Council it is safe for all drivers to pass.

One villager who took a dinghy out into the waters yesterday said he saw a tractor, Navara and Range Rover drive through but spotted vehicles abandoned earlier.

Until last week parish councillor Ken Goodger who as flood warden had provided regular updates on the road said he would no longer be doing so.

"After being a Welney councillor for over 20 years I tendered my resignation after last Tuesday's meeting," he posted on the village Facebook page.

"The parish council will now wish to appoint their own flood warden to keep updated by the EA.

"I will post any updates communicated to me by the EA until this change is complete.

"I am pleased to have been able to have kept you updated with the official status over the last few weeks."

He added: "I will be continuing to work with the emergency services when they need our tractors for rescue purposes."