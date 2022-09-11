Gallery

Flowers are being left at St Peter's Church in March. - Credit: CAMBS TIMES

People across the district are laying floral tributes at churches, war memorials and public buildings to remember the Queen.

People across the district are laying floral tributes at churches, war memorials and public buildings to remember the Queen.

We will be updating with more images over the next few days.

Here's where you can leave your floral tributes: The March War Memorial and St Peter's Church and the War Memorial in Whittlesey.

Flowers at the March War Memorial. - Credit: CAMBS TIMES

Flowers are being left in the town of Whittlesey. - Credit: CAMBS TIMES

Flowers are being laid at the War Memorial in Whittlesey. - Credit: CAMBS TIMES



















