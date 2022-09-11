News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Floral tributes from across the March area to remember the Queen

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 3:13 PM September 11, 2022
Flowers are being left at St Peter's Church in March.

Flowers are being left at St Peter's Church in March. - Credit: CAMBS TIMES

People across the district are laying floral tributes at churches, war memorials and public buildings to remember the Queen.

We are building an online gallery of floral tributes to mark this moment in our history, if you would like to send us a photograph, email: daniel.mason@archant.co.uk.

We will be updating with more images over the next few days.

Here's where you can leave your floral tributes: The March War Memorial and St Peter's Church and the War Memorial in Whittlesey.

Flowers at the March War Memorial.

Flowers at the March War Memorial. - Credit: CAMBS TIMES

Flowers are being left in the town of Whittlesey.

Flowers are being left in the town of Whittlesey. - Credit: CAMBS TIMES

Flowers are being laid at the War Memorial in Whittlesey.

Flowers are being laid at the War Memorial in Whittlesey. - Credit: CAMBS TIMES






The Queen
March News
Whittlesey News

