Flowers and messages left for Valentine’s Day motorcycle crash victim
- Credit: Archant
Floral tributes have been left at the site of a fatal motorcycle crash which killed March man Eric Gowler on Valentine’s Day.
The much-loved 34-year-old of St Peters Road suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene just before 7.30pm on Wisbech Road, March.
Bunches of colourful flowers and one of Eric’s old helmets, with “RIP Bro” written onto the top, have been laid outside Wisbech Road post office.
In tribute, Eric’s family said: “Eric was a much-loved son, father, brother and uncle. He was a friend to many and lived life to the full.
“Both he and his son had a passion for anything with an engine.
You may also want to watch:
“He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and we would like to thank all those who helped at the scene, and for all the tributes left for Eric - he had more friends than we knew.”
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.
Most Read
- 1 Whittlesey told to expect new supermarket
- 2 300 jobs lost: Alan Bartlett & Sons to close Chatteris factory
- 3 March could be the key focus of major flood prevention project
- 4 Tributes to motorcyclist who died in Valentine's Day collision
- 5 Wife to join friends in gruelling trek for 'most amazing husband'
- 6 ‘Hugging, kissing' in mayor’s pub –one of 21 Covid breaches
- 7 Men who were 'suffocating' inside lorry rescued at Brampton Hut
- 8 Motorcyclist dies at scene of collision with car
- 9 Trio of hare coursers caught twice in one month handed three-year ban
- 10 Vet another change of use for former pub!
Anyone with information should report this via the force’s web chat here: bit.ly/2D9KFKH, report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report/ or alternatively call 101, quoting incident 341 of February 14.