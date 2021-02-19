News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Flowers and messages left for Valentine’s Day motorcycle crash victim

Harry Rutter

Published: 2:39 PM February 19, 2021    Updated: 2:40 PM February 19, 2021
Floral tributes have been left outside Wisbech Road post office in March in memory of Eric Gowler who was killed in a motorbike crash on Valentine’s Day.

Floral tributes have been left at the site of a fatal motorcycle crash which killed March man Eric Gowler on Valentine’s Day.  

The much-loved 34-year-old of St Peters Road suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene just before 7.30pm on Wisbech Road, March.  

Bunches of colourful flowers and one of Eric’s old helmets, with “RIP Bro” written onto the top, have been laid outside Wisbech Road post office.  

In tribute, Eric’s family said: “Eric was a much-loved son, father, brother and uncle. He was a friend to many and lived life to the full. 

“Both he and his son had a passion for anything with an engine. 

“He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and we would like to thank all those who helped at the scene, and for all the tributes left for Eric - he had more friends than we knew.” 

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.  

Anyone with information should report this via the force’s web chat here: bit.ly/2D9KFKH, report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report/ or alternatively call 101, quoting incident 341 of February 14. 

