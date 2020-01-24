March schoolgirl Florence, 7, braves the scissors to raise hundreds for charity
PUBLISHED: 16:23 24 January 2020
Archant
A March schoolgirl has raised hundreds of pounds after cutting off her hair to help children and young people battling cancer.
Seven-year-old Florence Lambert had 10 inches of her hair cut off by Claire Baker of ClHaire's hair salon in March before donating it to The Little Princess Trust.
The kind-hearted Westwood Primary School pupil also used the opportunity to raise over £850 for the charity by asking friends, family and teachers to support her efforts.
Florence's mum Sherrene said: "It started when she watched a TV programme where a girl had cancer and her best friend shaved her hair off in support, but couldn't afford a wig.
"She then said she'd like to cut her hair off to help others in a similar situation. It took a couple of months for her to pluck up the courage to do it as she loved her long hair so much!
"She loves her new shorter hair now thankfully too."
Florence's hair will be used by the charity to provide free real hair wigs to children and young people up to the age of 24 who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.
"She's so thoughtful and considerate and couldn't be happier that she's helped another little girl or boy who needs a wig," Sherrene added. "All the family are so incredibly proud of her.
"We're truly grateful for everyone's generosity too. We never thought she'd raise so much, so we'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated."
To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sherrene-newton2.