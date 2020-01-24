March schoolgirl Florence, 7, braves the scissors to raise hundreds for charity

March schoolgirl Florence Lambert raised hundreds of pounds for charity after having 10 inches of hair cut off. Pictures: AMY AMPS Archant

A March schoolgirl has raised hundreds of pounds after cutting off her hair to help children and young people battling cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

March schoolgirl Florence Lambert raised hundreds of pounds for charity after having 10 inches of hair cut off. Pictures: AMY AMPS March schoolgirl Florence Lambert raised hundreds of pounds for charity after having 10 inches of hair cut off. Pictures: AMY AMPS

Seven-year-old Florence Lambert had 10 inches of her hair cut off by Claire Baker of ClHaire's hair salon in March before donating it to The Little Princess Trust.

The kind-hearted Westwood Primary School pupil also used the opportunity to raise over £850 for the charity by asking friends, family and teachers to support her efforts.

Florence's mum Sherrene said: "It started when she watched a TV programme where a girl had cancer and her best friend shaved her hair off in support, but couldn't afford a wig.

"She then said she'd like to cut her hair off to help others in a similar situation. It took a couple of months for her to pluck up the courage to do it as she loved her long hair so much!

March schoolgirl Florence Lambert raised hundreds of pounds for charity after having 10 inches of hair cut off. Pictures: AMY AMPS March schoolgirl Florence Lambert raised hundreds of pounds for charity after having 10 inches of hair cut off. Pictures: AMY AMPS

"She loves her new shorter hair now thankfully too."

Florence's hair will be used by the charity to provide free real hair wigs to children and young people up to the age of 24 who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

"She's so thoughtful and considerate and couldn't be happier that she's helped another little girl or boy who needs a wig," Sherrene added. "All the family are so incredibly proud of her.

"We're truly grateful for everyone's generosity too. We never thought she'd raise so much, so we'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated."

March schoolgirl Florence Lambert raised hundreds of pounds for charity after having 10 inches of hair cut off. Pictures: AMY AMPS March schoolgirl Florence Lambert raised hundreds of pounds for charity after having 10 inches of hair cut off. Pictures: AMY AMPS

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sherrene-newton2.

March schoolgirl Florence Lambert raised hundreds of pounds for charity after having 10 inches of hair cut off. Pictures: AMY AMPS March schoolgirl Florence Lambert raised hundreds of pounds for charity after having 10 inches of hair cut off. Pictures: AMY AMPS

March schoolgirl Florence Lambert raised hundreds of pounds for charity after having 10 inches of hair cut off. Pictures: AMY AMPS March schoolgirl Florence Lambert raised hundreds of pounds for charity after having 10 inches of hair cut off. Pictures: AMY AMPS

You may also want to watch: