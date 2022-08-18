News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Florida Ice Effect phenomenon could put drivers at risk

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 9:37 AM August 18, 2022
Updated: 3:48 PM August 18, 2022
The effect is relatively unknown but important to keep in mind

The effect is relatively unknown but important to keep in mind - Credit: Archant

Drivers have been warnedd to allow extra time for their journeys amid fears the heatwave could have caused a phenomenon known as 'Florida Ice Effect'. 

According to experts, the recent heatwaves and hot weather followed by periods of rain can cause a dangerous road surface. 

A National Highways spokesman said: “Sudden rainfall onto hot and dry roads can make conditions on the road slippery for drivers because oil and grease build up through the hot weather, so motorists are asked to take extra care.” 

Rural roads could be particularly affected due to common use by tractors. 

Over time during high temperatures, dirt, grease and oil build up inside of the road surface while it expands in the warmth. 

When the weather suddenly changes to cold wet weather, the water enters the road and brings out all of the accumulated dirt to the top of the road surface - known as the Florida Ice Effect.

This creates a slight sludge like layer on the road, removing traction and a dangerous road surface to drive on. 

Chatteris News
Fenland News

Don't Miss

A1 and A47 junction at Wansford

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man, 28, dies after truck and lorries crash on A47

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
B&M expanding its March store

Discount store expanding making it ‘bigger and better for customers’

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Shelagh Robertson, 75, from Waterbeach, has been found not guilty of causing the death of five-month-old Louis Thorold.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Driver cleared by reason of insanity over death of Louis Thorold

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Stephen Buttriss of Stainless Metalcraft Chatteris

Salesman Stephen who 'has a smile every day' marks 45 years at firm

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon