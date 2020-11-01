Shop Local: ‘I’m lucky I have a job I really love’ - Family persuasion does the trick for florist

Andrea Moat (pictured), owner of Elizabeth's Florist in Chatteris, said she was unsure on whether to take over the business 15 years ago, which has started to show off seasonal decorations.

It took some family persuasion to convince Andrea Moat to take over Elizabeth’s Florist, a venture she thought may not work.

“When I took it over, my daughter was at university,” she said.

“I’ve been a florist for 40 years and thought ‘am I doing the right thing?’ My husband said if you don’t try, you will never know.

“She was at university and I thought if we could afford to run the shop, but we’ve been here ever since.”

Fifteen years have since passed and it’s a decision Andrea has made worthwhile.

The Chatteris High Street florist boasts a range of fresh flowers and floral gifts, as well as boasting eye-catching seasonal decorations.

Covid-19 restrictions forced Andrea to not mark the shop’s anniversary in the way she wanted on Friday, October 23, but that did not stop her from cheering up residents.

“We had party bags, some sweets and pens to offer to celebrate 15 years written on the pen,” she said.

“I think there were 60 party bags and in two of them, there was a card saying ‘congratulations, you’ve won a bouquet!’

“I make things the way I want to make things for myself. You have got to do as much as you can for your customers.”

The former Wisbech Horticultural College trainee, from Three Holes, kept busy during lockdown by working behind closed doors, while safety measures have been implemented, including hand sanitiser upon entry.

One key event that Andrea’s business thrives off is the Chatteris Christmas lights switch-on, where she is usually open till late, but this year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

However, by marking the shop’s anniversary coupled with doing the thing she loves, Andrea is confident she can continue to paint smiles on faces.

“I think people realise we give a better service and the flowers are fresher as opposed to online. Here, they know what they are getting,” she said.

“You have got to do as much as you can for your customers. We keep going, and I’m lucky I have got a job I really love.”

Visit Elizabeth’s Florist on 12 High Street, telephone 01354 696326, go to their website at https://bit.ly/31Nkfri or their Facebook page.

