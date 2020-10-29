Shop Local: Steely attitude the key as White September in March continues to blossom

Linda Hunns, owner of White September in March for five years, said the florist will continue to find a way to do the thing they love. Picture: IAN CARTER IAN CARTER

Linda Hunns returned to White September in June following a short break to do some decorating work, knowing she could not open the doors to trade.

“I came back on June 1 and we were closed, but I was busy doing some decorating. We couldn’t get any flowers, so I knew we had to close, and we were shut for three months,” she said.

Like many local traders, Linda has been running delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic to keep business flowing.

The florist has also occupied a temporary space since August opposite their usual High Street shop, which they are now beginning to operate from again, something which they have used to their advantage.

“I came back for a month before we could open properly on my own and I was surprised with how busy it was,” Linda said.

“Being where we are, we are bigger, but the other shop will be a much better layout.”

Linda, who has been owner of White September for five years, has sold many a gift to many a customer, on top of what she said is a bespoke service.

With the uncertainty of Covid-19, the shop’s annual open day in November may not go ahead and as Christmas is fast approaching, Linda is not sure if she will be able to do business quite like usual.

But, with a steely determination to serve a market she has grown accustomed to during her 20-year stay with the florist, she is confident White September can continue to blossom.

“I think it’s doing particularly well at the moment because everyone wants to go into the bigger towns for shopping, but there are not many places in March that has an individual gift shop,” Linda said.

“People can still telephone us if we go into another lockdown or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

“People can come up to the window, speak on the phone and we could serve through the window; we will find a way.

“We always have a nice selection; we change it quite regularly and it’s really important that you still keep coming to the shops.”

Visit White September opposite 85 High Street, telephone number 01354 650359, their website is https://bit.ly/3jJety8 or visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.