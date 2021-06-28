Fly-tippers dump a caravan along Fenland road
A caravan has been reported dumped on a remote Fenland road.
The Elddis model was discovered in a passing place next to the 20 Foot River on the outskirts of March.
The exact location given is Coldham Bank, towards Stags Holt.
It was reported anonymously on the FixMyStreet website yesterday (Sunday) morning.
The post said Fenland District Council has also been made aware.
It is possible to report incidents of fly-tipping through the council’s website or by emailing streetscene@fenland.gov.uk.
The council's website says: “We take reports of fly-tipping very seriously and aim to prosecute the people responsible. It is a criminal offence that carries an unlimited fine and a potential prison sentence.
“It is also an offence to allow fly-tipping. Householders have a duty of care to make sure their waste is disposed of correctly. Failure to do so could lead to a Fixed Penalty of £400.”
