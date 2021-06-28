News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Fly-tippers dump a caravan along Fenland road

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 2:34 PM June 28, 2021   
Dumped caravan

A caravan has been found along the B1101 next to the Twenty Foot River. - Credit: FixMyStreet

A caravan has been reported dumped on a remote Fenland road.

The Elddis model was discovered in a passing place next to the 20 Foot River on the outskirts of March.

The exact location given is Coldham Bank, towards Stags Holt.

It was reported anonymously on the FixMyStreet website yesterday (Sunday) morning.

The post said Fenland District Council has also been made aware.

It is possible to report incidents of fly-tipping through the council’s website or by emailing streetscene@fenland.gov.uk.

dumped caravan

The caravan has been reported on the FixMyStreet website on Sunday morning (June 27). - Credit: FixMyStreet

You may also want to watch:

The council's website says: “We take reports of fly-tipping very seriously and aim to prosecute the people responsible. It is a criminal offence that carries an unlimited fine and a potential prison sentence.

“It is also an offence to allow fly-tipping. Householders have a duty of care to make sure their waste is disposed of correctly. Failure to do so could lead to a Fixed Penalty of £400.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Liquidators called into popular Wisbech hair and beauty salon
  2. 2 Massive sinkhole appears on busy road
  3. 3 ‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race
  1. 4 Person freed from car after ditch crash
  2. 5 Recycling firm goes bust ahead of £55,000 court fines and costs  
  3. 6 'Numerous cars' in roundabout crash
  4. 7 Jessie shuns ‘absolutely barbaric’ dentist’s idea for toothache
  5. 8 Tools, machinery and materials worth £100k stolen from building site
  6. 9 Drink-driver, 52, admits string of serious motoring offences in court
  7. 10 Fly-tippers dump a caravan along Fenland road
Environment
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sara Vaughan has paid tribute to her husband of nine-and-a-half-years Lucan

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Wife's tribute to husband killed in B1101 Elm Road crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene of the A141 roundabout after a lorry overturned. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews free driver trapped in overturned lorry

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
McKenzie Woodward Chatteris Town

14-year-old footballer's 'dream' comes true after securing England trial

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
B1101 Wimblington Road near March

Emergency Services

Woman escapes unharmed after car and bus B1101 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus