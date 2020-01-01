Did clueless fly tippers in the Fens overnight leave a clue - such as their name and address?
PUBLISHED: 13:51 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 13 July 2020
Archant
Council officials believe they can identify those responsible for fly tipping a large quantity of household effects in the Fens.
The rubbish was dumped on a road at Floods Ferry near March overnight and spotted by motorists on their way to work today (Monday).
However, Cllr Jan French believes a clue to the identity of the people who owned the rubbish may have been inadvertently left at the scene.
A carrier bag found amidst the pile is thought to have contained the identity of possible suspects: the name and address found is of someone from March.
Cllr French warned that if culprits are found “they can expect a massive fine, and all because they didn’t want to pay someone to collect is responsibly”.
A year ago a couple from St John’s Chase, March, were ordered to pay more than £2,000 in fines and court costs after being prosecuted by Fenland District Council.
They were convicted two years after being responsible for a vehicle which was involved in fly-tipping at Wype Drove, Eastrea, on October 2, 2017.
If you see anyone fly-tipping in your area, you can report it via Fenland District Council’s website at: www.fenland.gov.uk/clean-streets, via Twitter or Facebook @FenlandCouncil or in person at any of its one stop shops, customer services centres or community hubs.
