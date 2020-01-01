Advanced search

Did clueless fly tippers in the Fens overnight leave a clue - such as their name and address?

PUBLISHED: 13:51 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 13 July 2020

The fly tipping that greeted early morning commuters in the Fens on July 13. Council officials responded quickly and believe they may have dscovered a clue as to who was responsible.

The fly tipping that greeted early morning commuters in the Fens on July 13. Council officials responded quickly and believe they may have dscovered a clue as to who was responsible.

Archant

Council officials believe they can identify those responsible for fly tipping a large quantity of household effects in the Fens.

The fly tipping that greeted early morning commuters in the Fens on July 13. Council officials responded quickly and believe they may have dscovered a clue as to who was responsible. The fly tipping that greeted early morning commuters in the Fens on July 13. Council officials responded quickly and believe they may have dscovered a clue as to who was responsible.

The rubbish was dumped on a road at Floods Ferry near March overnight and spotted by motorists on their way to work today (Monday).

However, Cllr Jan French believes a clue to the identity of the people who owned the rubbish may have been inadvertently left at the scene.

A carrier bag found amidst the pile is thought to have contained the identity of possible suspects: the name and address found is of someone from March.

Cllr French warned that if culprits are found “they can expect a massive fine, and all because they didn’t want to pay someone to collect is responsibly”.

The fly tipping that greeted early morning commuters in the Fens on July 13. Council officials responded quickly and believe they may have dscovered a clue as to who was responsible.The fly tipping that greeted early morning commuters in the Fens on July 13. Council officials responded quickly and believe they may have dscovered a clue as to who was responsible.

A year ago a couple from St John’s Chase, March, were ordered to pay more than £2,000 in fines and court costs after being prosecuted by Fenland District Council.

They were convicted two years after being responsible for a vehicle which was involved in fly-tipping at Wype Drove, Eastrea, on October 2, 2017.

If you see anyone fly-tipping in your area, you can report it via Fenland District Council’s website at: www.fenland.gov.uk/clean-streets, via Twitter or Facebook @FenlandCouncil or in person at any of its one stop shops, customer services centres or community hubs.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Looking good - the Fenland car boot social distancing with tough guidelines brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic

Life after lockdown. Massive carboot sale in the Fens, Skylark Garden Centre , March Sunday 12 July 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Video footage and photos show devastating aftermath of arson attack at Mepal Outdoor Centre

View looking inside the building at Mepal Outdoor Centre following Sunday night's fire. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Robbers threaten chemist staff before clearing shelf of nicotine products

Two robbers threatened members of staff at Boots chemist in Broad Street, March, before clearing a shelf of nicotine products. The robbery happened at about 5.10pm on Friday July 10 and police are now appealing for information. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Motorcyclist dies after bike leaves road and collides with fence

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, Willingham, died after his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Willingham Road, Over. Picture: DANIEL EASY

Tributes paid to ‘much loved’ motorcyclist killed in collision

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, Willingham, died after his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Willingham Road, Over. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Most Read

Looking good - the Fenland car boot social distancing with tough guidelines brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic

Life after lockdown. Massive carboot sale in the Fens, Skylark Garden Centre , March Sunday 12 July 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Video footage and photos show devastating aftermath of arson attack at Mepal Outdoor Centre

View looking inside the building at Mepal Outdoor Centre following Sunday night's fire. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Robbers threaten chemist staff before clearing shelf of nicotine products

Two robbers threatened members of staff at Boots chemist in Broad Street, March, before clearing a shelf of nicotine products. The robbery happened at about 5.10pm on Friday July 10 and police are now appealing for information. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Motorcyclist dies after bike leaves road and collides with fence

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, Willingham, died after his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Willingham Road, Over. Picture: DANIEL EASY

Tributes paid to ‘much loved’ motorcyclist killed in collision

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, Willingham, died after his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Willingham Road, Over. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Cambs Times

Tributes paid to ‘much loved’ motorcyclist killed in collision

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, Willingham, died after his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Willingham Road, Over. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

‘Mind-blowing’ turnout sees Cambridgeshire charity the Malcolm Whales Foundation raise thousands from lockdown trek

A total of 450 people took part in the Non-Dorset Walk to raise money for the Malcolm Whales Foundation, after the usual trek was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE MALCOLM WHALES FOUNDATION

Did clueless fly tippers in the Fens overnight leave a clue - such as their name and address?

The fly tipping that greeted early morning commuters in the Fens on July 13. Council officials responded quickly and believe they may have dscovered a clue as to who was responsible.

Video footage and photos show devastating aftermath of arson attack at Mepal Outdoor Centre

View looking inside the building at Mepal Outdoor Centre following Sunday night's fire. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Robbers threaten chemist staff before clearing shelf of nicotine products

Two robbers threatened members of staff at Boots chemist in Broad Street, March, before clearing a shelf of nicotine products. The robbery happened at about 5.10pm on Friday July 10 and police are now appealing for information. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.