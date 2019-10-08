Advanced search

Fly-tipping campaign urges residents to dispose of waste safely to protect countryside

08 October, 2019 - 09:00
Cambridgeshire residents are being urged to dispose of their waste safely to protect the countryside as part of a fly-tipping campaign.

The SCRAP campaign, run by RECAP, is aimed at residents and businesses whose waste is sometimes fly-tipped by unlicensed operators.

Two thirds of farmers have been affected by fly-tipping incidents with the countryside often being used as a dumping ground, RECAP say.

There are also potential risks of contamination to soil and watercourses and threats to livestock and wildlife.

Specialist equipment can sometimes be required to clear waste as well, for example to access waste dumped in drainage ditches.

The SCRAP campaign aims to highlight that everyone has a legal duty of care to ensure their household or business waste is disposed of correctly.

NFU Cambridgeshire county chairman Nigel Rome, said: "Fly-tipping is criminal.

"It is harming Cambridgeshire's beautiful countryside, posing a danger to wildlife and livestock and costing farmers and landowners their time and money to clear away.

"We welcome this campaign and look forward to working in partnership to tackle fly tipping across the county."

Residents who come across a fly-tip are asked to report it to the local council, so it can be investigated and cleared more quickly and its impact on the environment minimised.

Paul Sharman, chief executive of the North Level District Internal Drainage Board, said: "Fly-tipping is the scourge of the Fens. It is unsightly and hugely expensive in both time and cost to deal with.

"To date this financial year my board has spent nearly £5000 of ratepayers' money clearing fly-tipped waste from our watercourses and land. If left, it can cause us huge problems with blocked ditches and culverts."

Organisations including the NFU, CLA, Environment Agency, Cambridgeshire Countryside Watch, the police and RECAP, which includes the district and county councils are all part of the campaign.

If you spot fly-tipping in action, stay safe and do not approach the fly-tippers.

Do take note of as many details as possible, and report it on 999 as a crime in progress. For more information visit www.recap.co.uk/fly-tipping

