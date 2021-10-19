News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Video

WATCH: Flying Scotsman steams through Cambridgeshire Fens

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:30 PM October 19, 2021   
Flying Scotsman near Ely, Cambridgeshire

The Flying Scotsman was caught on camera as it sped through parts of the Cambridgeshire Fens. - Credit: Annita Moffett

Trainspotters have captured on camera the moment the Flying Scotsman whistled through parts of the Cambridgeshire Fens. 

The world’s most famous locomotive was passing through the likes of Ely, Turves and March on Monday, October 18 as it was heading northbound. 

Annita Moffett was one who caught the Scotsman near Ely Sailing Club. 

“I took a picture at 10.12am as it was heading back to Carnforth Steamtown via Manea, March and Peterborough,” she said. 

“I was very excited to get to see it and to be so close to it; it’s a rare privilege to see such an iconic piece of locomotive history.” 

It is believed the steam locomotive was moving position after a two-week loan at Dereham. 

Jennifer Symonds also saw the Scotsman at March railway station at around 10.40am and it is not the first time she has seen the iconic locomotive. 

Flying Scotsman at Turves, Cambridgeshire

The Flying Scotsman was spotted heading through Turves. - Credit: Steve Shrubb

Flying Scotsman near Ely, Cambridgeshire

A trainspotter caught the moment the Flying Scotsman whistled past near Ely. - Credit: Carol Strapp

Most Read

  1. 1 Man found dead in March
  2. 2 Driver leaves girl 'very shaken' after ploughing into car
  3. 3 Brother pays tribute to 'strongest character I've ever known'
  1. 4 Father-of-five murdered due to 'drug deal dispute gone wrong'
  2. 5 Over 100 modern slavery victims rescued in Cambridgeshire
  3. 6 7 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Cambridgeshire
  4. 7 HMO or flats divide councils but what happens to rest of hotel?
  5. 8 Janice launches Slimming World group after losing over two stone
  6. 9 'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash
  7. 10 County passes funding of new £25m Wisbech school back to the Government

She said: “I’ve seen it a few times before and have travelled on a train pulled by it on East Lancashire Railway.” 

A Railway Museum spokesman said the Flying Scotsman was heading towards Carlisle as part of a series of trips to and from the city this week.   

Heritage
Fenland News
Ely News
Manea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ron German to retire as March butcher

People

Butcher Ron to hang up his hat after 64 years

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby of Wimblington

Cambs Live

Parents 'can never forgive' actions for Maddie's murder

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Stagecoach East operate across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Bedfordshire. Picture: Archant/File

Cambs Live

Stagecoach bus routes changing due to lack of staff

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Hunt, of Uppingham, died following a collision on the A47 near Wittering on Friday October 8.

Cambs Live

Tributes paid to 'loving father and perfect son' killed in A47 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon