Video
WATCH: Flying Scotsman steams through Cambridgeshire Fens
- Credit: Annita Moffett
Trainspotters have captured on camera the moment the Flying Scotsman whistled through parts of the Cambridgeshire Fens.
The world’s most famous locomotive was passing through the likes of Ely, Turves and March on Monday, October 18 as it was heading northbound.
Annita Moffett was one who caught the Scotsman near Ely Sailing Club.
“I took a picture at 10.12am as it was heading back to Carnforth Steamtown via Manea, March and Peterborough,” she said.
“I was very excited to get to see it and to be so close to it; it’s a rare privilege to see such an iconic piece of locomotive history.”
It is believed the steam locomotive was moving position after a two-week loan at Dereham.
Jennifer Symonds also saw the Scotsman at March railway station at around 10.40am and it is not the first time she has seen the iconic locomotive.
She said: “I’ve seen it a few times before and have travelled on a train pulled by it on East Lancashire Railway.”
A Railway Museum spokesman said the Flying Scotsman was heading towards Carlisle as part of a series of trips to and from the city this week.