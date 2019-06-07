Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fenland flytippers who illegally dumped rubbish - including one caught unloading it from his van - are fined at court

07 June, 2019 - 17:06
Two flytippers have been convicted of illegally dumping rubbish in Fenland – including one who was caught red-handed. Picture: FDC.

Two flytippers have been convicted of illegally dumping rubbish in Fenland - including one who was caught red-handed. Picture: FDC.

Archant

Two flytippers have been convicted of illegally dumping rubbish in Fenland - including one who was caught red-handed.

Two flytippers have been convicted of illegally dumping rubbish in Fenland – including one who was caught red-handed. Picture: FDC.Two flytippers have been convicted of illegally dumping rubbish in Fenland – including one who was caught red-handed. Picture: FDC.

Gene Catt, 34, of Barnes Way, Whittlesey, and Zydrunas Liepa, 50, of St Johns Chase, March, have been ordered to pay more than £2,000 in fines and court costs after being prosecuted by Fenland District Council.

Catt admitted being responsible for a vehicle which was involved in fly-tipping at Wype Drove, Eastrea, on October 2, 2017, when he appeared before Peterborough Magistrates' Court on May 28.

The court heard he failed to take reasonable steps to prevent the illegal dumping of commercial garden and fencing waste, and was ordered to pay a total of £1,342.

Liepa appeared before the same court on Tuesday, June 4, when he pleaded guilty to fly-tipping in a layby off the B1101 at Coldham on June 7, 2018.

Liepa was caught unloading rubbish from his van by a passing council officer who stopped to confront him.

You may also want to watch:

Liepa drove off, taking his remaining rubbish with him - but he was later traced and prosecuted. He was ordered to pay a total of £800.

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for environment, said: "Fly-tipping is a serious offence which not only results in considerable cost to the public purse to clear up but is also harmful to the community and the environment.

"We will never tolerate such offences and will do everything in our power to tackle the issue and hold those responsible to account.

"The council is passionate about ensuring our communities are clean and attractive places, and needs the public's continued support so that together we can make Fenland an even better place to live.

"If anyone sees fly-tipping happening, please report it to us so we can investigate."

If you see anyone fly-tipping in your area, you can report it via Fenland District Council's website at: www.fenland.gov.uk/clean-streets

Or via Twitter or Facebook @FenlandCouncil or in person at any of its one stop shops, customer services centres or community hubs.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands in March after man stops breathing

Man taken to hospital after air ambulance lands near Minstrel Way off High Street in March. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Speeding driver from March sentenced following crash in which passenger received life-changing injuries and a girl, 8, was injured

A man has been sentenced following a collision on the A141 at Wimblington in 2017. This was the car being driven by the defendant and in which his passenger spent months in hospital with his injuries and now has life changing injuries. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Sugar beet to be used in AD plant near Chatteris as part of expansion allowed by Fenland Council but criticised by Chatteris Town Council

AD plant near Chatteris where an expansion programme has been agreed. The proposals were objected to by Chatteris Town Council but approved by Fenland Council. Picture; PRETORIA ENERGY

Goodbye, Goodbye We’re leaving now, goodbye...we wish you all goodbye - Nigel Marsh says goodbye after eight eventual years at March pub

March pub landlord, Nigel Marsh, who is leaving after eight years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Air ambulance lands in March after man stops breathing

Man taken to hospital after air ambulance lands near Minstrel Way off High Street in March. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Speeding driver from March sentenced following crash in which passenger received life-changing injuries and a girl, 8, was injured

A man has been sentenced following a collision on the A141 at Wimblington in 2017. This was the car being driven by the defendant and in which his passenger spent months in hospital with his injuries and now has life changing injuries. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Sugar beet to be used in AD plant near Chatteris as part of expansion allowed by Fenland Council but criticised by Chatteris Town Council

AD plant near Chatteris where an expansion programme has been agreed. The proposals were objected to by Chatteris Town Council but approved by Fenland Council. Picture; PRETORIA ENERGY

Goodbye, Goodbye We’re leaving now, goodbye...we wish you all goodbye - Nigel Marsh says goodbye after eight eventual years at March pub

March pub landlord, Nigel Marsh, who is leaving after eight years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

REVIEW: The delights I found in the Dubai dust

Review: Soaring skyscrapers, desert dunes that lead to adventure and enchanting entertainment are all part of the dizzying heights of Dubai’s success. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Mixed fortunes for the Bristow family as son Paul loses out in Peterborough by election a month after dad Alan wins seat on Fenland Council

Paul Bristow (left) with dad Alan (centre) and MP Steve Barclay. The photo was taken by Mr Barclay's team on the day Bristow senior won a seat on Fenland Council. A month later son Paul was less successful, coming third in the Peterborough by-eleciton. Picture; STEVE BARCLAY TWITTER

Charity race night at March Braza Club to raise funds for FACT, HACT and ESACT

A race night event held at the March Braza Club will raise cash for FACT, HACT and ESACT. Picture: ARCHANT / FILE

Fenland flytippers who illegally dumped rubbish - including one caught unloading it from his van – are fined at court

Two flytippers have been convicted of illegally dumping rubbish in Fenland – including one who was caught red-handed. Picture: FDC.

Whittlesey salon owner aims to raise money for a different charity each month in memory of school friend

A Whittlesey salon owner Abbie Benstead-Evans has decided to raise money for a different charity each month in memory of her school friend Hannah Overton died just before Christmas aged 28.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists