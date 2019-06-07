Fenland flytippers who illegally dumped rubbish - including one caught unloading it from his van - are fined at court

Two flytippers have been convicted of illegally dumping rubbish in Fenland - including one who was caught red-handed.

Two flytippers have been convicted of illegally dumping rubbish in Fenland - including one who was caught red-handed.

Two flytippers have been convicted of illegally dumping rubbish in Fenland – including one who was caught red-handed. Picture: FDC. Two flytippers have been convicted of illegally dumping rubbish in Fenland – including one who was caught red-handed. Picture: FDC.

Gene Catt, 34, of Barnes Way, Whittlesey, and Zydrunas Liepa, 50, of St Johns Chase, March, have been ordered to pay more than £2,000 in fines and court costs after being prosecuted by Fenland District Council.

Catt admitted being responsible for a vehicle which was involved in fly-tipping at Wype Drove, Eastrea, on October 2, 2017, when he appeared before Peterborough Magistrates' Court on May 28.

The court heard he failed to take reasonable steps to prevent the illegal dumping of commercial garden and fencing waste, and was ordered to pay a total of £1,342.

Liepa appeared before the same court on Tuesday, June 4, when he pleaded guilty to fly-tipping in a layby off the B1101 at Coldham on June 7, 2018.

Liepa was caught unloading rubbish from his van by a passing council officer who stopped to confront him.

Liepa drove off, taking his remaining rubbish with him - but he was later traced and prosecuted. He was ordered to pay a total of £800.

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for environment, said: "Fly-tipping is a serious offence which not only results in considerable cost to the public purse to clear up but is also harmful to the community and the environment.

"We will never tolerate such offences and will do everything in our power to tackle the issue and hold those responsible to account.

"The council is passionate about ensuring our communities are clean and attractive places, and needs the public's continued support so that together we can make Fenland an even better place to live.

"If anyone sees fly-tipping happening, please report it to us so we can investigate."

If you see anyone fly-tipping in your area, you can report it via Fenland District Council's website at: www.fenland.gov.uk/clean-streets

Or via Twitter or Facebook @FenlandCouncil or in person at any of its one stop shops, customer services centres or community hubs.