Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fenland Music Centre Association Community Orchestra to perfrom music from the movies at March's annual Party in the Park

PUBLISHED: 10:12 25 May 2019

The Fenland Music Centre Association (FMCA) swing band performing at a previous Party in the Park. Picture: KEVIN GODBOLD.

The Fenland Music Centre Association (FMCA) swing band performing at a previous Party in the Park. Picture: KEVIN GODBOLD.

Archant

The Fenland Music Centre Association Community Orchestra has been invited to play at March's annual 'Party in the Park' in West End Park from 1pm on Sunday June 9.

The FMCA Community Orchestra will feature local musicians of all ages and abilities and will be performing well known 'music from the movies', under the baton of director of music Ceri Griffin.

You may also want to watch:

The FMCA meets every Friday evening during school term to practice at March Community Centre, between 6pm and 9pm.

FMCA orchestras, bands and ensembles is restarting on Friday June 7 and runs from 6-9pm at March Community Centre. It is open to all ages and abilities.

In 2017, Fenland Music Centre Association celebrated 50 years of providing support and opportunities for local musicians in the Fenland area of Cambridgeshire. New members are always welcome.

For more information visit www.fenlandmusicccentre.org.uk or email fenlandmusiccentreassociation@gmail.com

Most Read

March police officer suspended for allegedly ‘making, distributing, possessing’ indecent images of children

A March police officer has been suspended after being arrested on suspicion of making / distributing / possessing indecent images of children. Picture: GOOGLE / GOODFREE

Police hunt for man who exposed himself in March salon before going on stealing spree of town businesses

A man is wanted by police officers after he exposed himself in a March salon before going on a stealing spree in the town. Picture: ARCHANT / GOOGLE / FACEBOOK

Town could use ‘asset of community value’ law to try and win back Empress swimming pool, Chatteris, even it is finds a buyer at London auction tomorrow

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market. Picture; AGENTS

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

Rail bridge at Stonea claims its latest victim as delivery truck fails to make it and ends up on the side of the road

Latest vehicle to come a cropper at the Stonea rail bridge was this delivery truck than ended up on its side on Sunday evening. Picture; CRAIG BARNES

Most Read

March police officer suspended for allegedly ‘making, distributing, possessing’ indecent images of children

A March police officer has been suspended after being arrested on suspicion of making / distributing / possessing indecent images of children. Picture: GOOGLE / GOODFREE

Police hunt for man who exposed himself in March salon before going on stealing spree of town businesses

A man is wanted by police officers after he exposed himself in a March salon before going on a stealing spree in the town. Picture: ARCHANT / GOOGLE / FACEBOOK

Town could use ‘asset of community value’ law to try and win back Empress swimming pool, Chatteris, even it is finds a buyer at London auction tomorrow

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market. Picture; AGENTS

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

Rail bridge at Stonea claims its latest victim as delivery truck fails to make it and ends up on the side of the road

Latest vehicle to come a cropper at the Stonea rail bridge was this delivery truck than ended up on its side on Sunday evening. Picture; CRAIG BARNES

Latest from the Cambs Times

Police hunt for man who exposed himself in March salon before going on stealing spree of town businesses

A man is wanted by police officers after he exposed himself in a March salon before going on a stealing spree in the town. Picture: ARCHANT / GOOGLE / FACEBOOK

Fenland Music Centre Association Community Orchestra to perfrom music from the movies at March’s annual Party in the Park

The Fenland Music Centre Association (FMCA) swing band performing at a previous Party in the Park. Picture: KEVIN GODBOLD.

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; KYLIE HAGGER.

‘All the world’s a stage and these are the players in it’ - what went down at the first meeting of the new Fenland District Council

The first meeting of the new Fenland District Council at Fenland Hall in March on Thursday, May 23. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Army veteran hopes to raise £1,000 for charity that helped his daughter

British Army veteran Ben Emmett who grew up in Doddington is gearing up for the 10 mile TAB challenge. He is aiming to raise £1,000 for charity, including The National Deaf Children’s Society who supported his daughter Ruby.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists