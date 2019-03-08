Fenland Music Centre Association Community Orchestra to perfrom music from the movies at March's annual Party in the Park

The Fenland Music Centre Association (FMCA) swing band performing at a previous Party in the Park. Picture: KEVIN GODBOLD. Archant

The Fenland Music Centre Association Community Orchestra has been invited to play at March's annual 'Party in the Park' in West End Park from 1pm on Sunday June 9.

The FMCA Community Orchestra will feature local musicians of all ages and abilities and will be performing well known 'music from the movies', under the baton of director of music Ceri Griffin.

The FMCA meets every Friday evening during school term to practice at March Community Centre, between 6pm and 9pm.

FMCA orchestras, bands and ensembles is restarting on Friday June 7 and runs from 6-9pm at March Community Centre. It is open to all ages and abilities.

In 2017, Fenland Music Centre Association celebrated 50 years of providing support and opportunities for local musicians in the Fenland area of Cambridgeshire. New members are always welcome.

For more information visit www.fenlandmusicccentre.org.uk or email fenlandmusiccentreassociation@gmail.com