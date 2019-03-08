Young musicians stage a concert after just one afternoon rehearsal

Musical event in Chatteris by young people from Fenland Music Centre Association. Picture: FMCA Archant

Talented musicians held their first triple skills event of a music workshop, youth showcase and orchestral concert.

The entertainment was hosted by members of the Fenland Music Centre Association after just one afternoon of rehearsals.

A spokesman for the FMCA said: “During a busy fun-filled Saturday, the Fenland Music Centre Association held its first ever music workshop, youth musical showcase and orchestral concert at St Peter and Paul’s Church in Chatteris.

“Following just one afternoon’s practice, during a free musical workshop organised by the FMCA, young musicians took to the stage to perform orchestral pieces practiced earlier that same day.

“Preceding this truly amazing concert, 16 young musicians each played individual pieces that ranged from baroque to jazz, in a youth musical showcase.”

Members of the audience described it as truly amazing and look forward to the event being repeated again next year.

The day was sponsored by Metalcraft Chatteris) Martin Lawrence, community fund chairman, presented a cheque to Nyree Scott, FMCA chair, to cover the cost of church hire.

The event was also supported by Tesco March and the Rotary Club of Chatteris, who supplied and served refreshments during the interval.

Overall, the event raised £223.30 for the FMCA charity, all of which will go towards the running of weekly orchestras, bands and ensembles that practice at March Community Centre every Friday from 6 to 9pm.

For more details visit their website at www.fenlandmuscicentre.org.uk.