Friends of March Railway Station celebrates 10 years on the tracks as more than £230 is raised for the group at fundraising event

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS Supplied / FOMRS

Dozens flocked to March railway station at the weekend as local enthusiasts celebrated 10 years together as friends.

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

The Friends of March Railway Station group (FOMRS) came together on Saturday, September 7 from 8am to 4pm to talk all things train travel.

The event was open to everyone, with a total of £236 being raised for the group fund during various fundraising activities.

Dunhams Wood Light Railway were on hand and set up a miniature ride for people to have a go on at the rail enthusiasts' event.

One stallholder took to social media to express how much of a good time she had at the one-day event at the town's station.

Speaking of the group, she said: "I really enjoyed the time being with you all, thank you to the men who helped with the shifting of the jam etc, really appreciated it.

"I hope all customers enjoy their purchases, next new project for me is trying to make the raspberry and gin jam."

FOMRS meet regularly and are out at all hours capturing pictures and videos of various locomotives passing through the town - sharing them online to the near 300 members.

Adrian Sutterby, one of the organisers and founders of the group, said: "A big thank you to all that attended.

"Thank you to all the stall holders and contributors who made our day special."

