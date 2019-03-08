Advanced search

Gallery

Friends of March Railway Station celebrates 10 years on the tracks as more than £230 is raised for the group at fundraising event

PUBLISHED: 10:39 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 10 September 2019

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

Supplied / FOMRS

Dozens flocked to March railway station at the weekend as local enthusiasts celebrated 10 years together as friends.

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

The Friends of March Railway Station group (FOMRS) came together on Saturday, September 7 from 8am to 4pm to talk all things train travel.

The event was open to everyone, with a total of £236 being raised for the group fund during various fundraising activities.

Dunhams Wood Light Railway were on hand and set up a miniature ride for people to have a go on at the rail enthusiasts' event.

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

One stallholder took to social media to express how much of a good time she had at the one-day event at the town's station.

Speaking of the group, she said: "I really enjoyed the time being with you all, thank you to the men who helped with the shifting of the jam etc, really appreciated it.

"I hope all customers enjoy their purchases, next new project for me is trying to make the raspberry and gin jam."

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

FOMRS meet regularly and are out at all hours capturing pictures and videos of various locomotives passing through the town - sharing them online to the near 300 members.

Adrian Sutterby, one of the organisers and founders of the group, said: "A big thank you to all that attended.

"Thank you to all the stall holders and contributors who made our day special."

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRSMarch Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

Most Read

Thousands pour into Whittlesey for a sun drenched day of spectacle and entertainment at the 12th annual late summer festival

Whittlesey Festival 2019: Huge crowds once again poured into Whittlesey for their late summer festival. Held in glorious sunshine the town was buzzing with activities for all ages with non stop music and dancing the market place and a full programme of music at St Mary's. Picture; IAN CARTER

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Marlins gear up for new swimming season with ‘sensational’ start

A sensational start to the new swimming season for March Marlins Swimming Club at the Senior Fenland League gala in Diss. Picture: EMMA HANLEY

Shinny classic cars – from 1930 MGs to Ford Mustangs – on display at annual fundraiser to maintain village hall in Christchurch

Pictured is Edward Rayment and Peter Bond. Classic cars on display at the Christchurch recreation ground on Sunday, September 8 to raise funds for the village�s hall. Picture: Ian Carter

Police who stopped off in Ely to release a money spider back into the wild snare a county lines drug dealer suspect at the same time

Drugs inside a kinder egg and cash found on a suspected county lines drug dealer arrested in Ely. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Thousands pour into Whittlesey for a sun drenched day of spectacle and entertainment at the 12th annual late summer festival

Whittlesey Festival 2019: Huge crowds once again poured into Whittlesey for their late summer festival. Held in glorious sunshine the town was buzzing with activities for all ages with non stop music and dancing the market place and a full programme of music at St Mary's. Picture; IAN CARTER

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Marlins gear up for new swimming season with ‘sensational’ start

A sensational start to the new swimming season for March Marlins Swimming Club at the Senior Fenland League gala in Diss. Picture: EMMA HANLEY

Shinny classic cars – from 1930 MGs to Ford Mustangs – on display at annual fundraiser to maintain village hall in Christchurch

Pictured is Edward Rayment and Peter Bond. Classic cars on display at the Christchurch recreation ground on Sunday, September 8 to raise funds for the village�s hall. Picture: Ian Carter

Police who stopped off in Ely to release a money spider back into the wild snare a county lines drug dealer suspect at the same time

Drugs inside a kinder egg and cash found on a suspected county lines drug dealer arrested in Ely. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Friends of March Railway Station celebrates 10 years on the tracks as more than £230 is raised for the group at fundraising event

March Railway Station was packed with enthusiasts at the weekend as the local enthusiasts group celebrated 10 years together. Picture: Supplied / FOMRS

REVIEW: Bill Skarsgård’s blood-thirsty Pennywise the Clown returns in terrifying thriller IT Chapter 2

Bill Skarsgård’s blood-thirsty Pennywise the Clown returns in terrifying thriller IT Chapter 2, which is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

Serious attacks on county’s police officers increasing

Attacks on officers which have resulted in injury increased. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Thousands pour into Whittlesey for a sun drenched day of spectacle and entertainment at the 12th annual late summer festival

Whittlesey Festival 2019: Huge crowds once again poured into Whittlesey for their late summer festival. Held in glorious sunshine the town was buzzing with activities for all ages with non stop music and dancing the market place and a full programme of music at St Mary's. Picture; IAN CARTER

Ex-Norwich City coach took his own life ahead of abuse trial, coroner rules

Former Norwich City coach Michael
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists