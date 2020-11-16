Businesses invited to back supermarket’s food bank collection

Pure Heart Home Care was one of the first businesses to donate to the food bank collection set up at the Tesco Express in March. Pictures: Tesco Express, Broad Street, March Archant

A supermarket in March has just launched its food bank collection - and a generous business has already donated £50 to the cause.

The Tesco Express store in Broad Street has set up its food bank collection and is inviting local businesses to support their efforts.

And this morning, a Fenland home care company has handed over one of the first donations.

Abi Day, the store’s manager, said: “I have been sharing this launch on Facebook to try to get support from local businesses and was blown away this morning by a £50 donation from a home care company called Pure Heart Home Care based in Outwell.”

She added: “I also support a local community food group called ‘Chat Tea’ and help once a week feeding local people in need by sending food parcels from the Tesco Express.

“It’s been an eye-opener this year from the amount of people that need food.”

If you or your business can help support the collection, speak to staff at the Tesco Express in Broad Street, March.