LETTER: Man V Food challenge is ‘gluttonous consumption of food’

PUBLISHED: 14:30 31 March 2019

Robert Whelan

The �Man Vs Food� challenge at Shooters American Diner, would you take it on? Picture: FACEBOOK / SHOOTERS

Archant

I have just read in the Standard online the story of the Shooters American Diner in March offering a ‘Man Vs Food’ challenge.

In the challenge customer’s are asked to eat four beef burgers topped with cheese and bacon, a mound of chips, a large bowl of chicken wings and a bowl of chilli nachos within one hour.

This is the latest of a series of glutton based challenges at the restaurant, and very few people, according to the management, manage to complete the challenges.

This upsets me on a number of points:

1. There is a massive obesity problem in Fenland and this challenge seems to me to be glorifying the consumption of a mass of fast food.

2. Type 2 Diabetes is a huge problem and one of the causes is obesity.

3. There are a lot of people who are dependent on the local food bank and other charities to get food to survive.

4. These food challenges where the challenger doesn’t finish the meal must lead to a huge waste of food.

5. I believe this idea is based on an American TV show called ‘Man V Food’, if anything was to suggest it isn’t a good idea would be to look at the obesity and related health problems in the states.

I enjoy a good meal out with friends, but would seriously avoid a restaurant that openly offers such openly gluttonous consumption of food.

All things in moderation.

