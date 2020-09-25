Advanced search

Suspects caught on CCTV after 4x4 with ‘distinctive number plate’ is stolen in Fens

PUBLISHED: 14:16 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 25 September 2020

Suspects were caught on CCTV after Nissan Navara 4x4 was stolen from a home in Coldham near Guyhirn and Wisbech. Picture: Cambs Cops

Cambs Cops

CCTV captured the moment suspects arrived at a Fenland home before a white 4x4 with a “distinctive number plate” was stolen.

Police released the footage after a Nissan Navara was taken from the house on March Road in Coldham at around 12pm on September 24.

The clear video clip shows a silver Seat Leon – with a loud exhaust, rear tinted windows and dark-coloured custom alloy wheels – arrive at the property.

The stolen vehicle – registration plate K13BY P – has black wing mirrors, a black grille, black roof bars and a mountain top roller shutter on the back tow bar.

Suspects smashed a rear window of the property and stole the car keys to gain entry to the vehicle.

PC George Corney said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries to identify those responsible for this burglary.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who recognises those in the CCTV footage or the silver Seat Leon.

“If you have any information to assist the investigation, or have a sighting of the stolen Nissan Navara, please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 35/65171/20 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

