Over £6,000 raised for junior Fen footballer Kaleb as football community comes together

PUBLISHED: 17:15 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 15 January 2020

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9’s, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS

More than £6,000 has been raised to help fund the funeral of a junior footballer from the Fens.

A GoFundMe fundraising page was set up by March Park Rangers after player Kaleb Ablett died on December 30 following a short illness.

Tributes have flooded in from across the football community as clubs paid their respects on and off the pitch.

March Town FC held a minute's silence at their league fixture with Needham Market Reserves on January 4. One supporter who attended the match said the minute's silence brought a "lump to the throat".

Lindsey Galley of March Park Rangers posted on Facebook after the match: "Overwhelmed by your generosity March Town FC.

"Your support with your donation and minute silence will mean so much to Kaleb's family as it does to us his football family."

Paul Galley, under 9's manager at March Park Rangers, said: "We will make it our aim to ensure that Kaleb will be remembered within the wider football community as this is something that gives his mum, Claire, his sisters, and the family, some comfort at this devastating time."

In a statement on their website, fellow grassroots side March Academy FC wrote: "The community and football family as always, pulls together at such devastating news."

Clubs as far as Wynyard Village FC in County Durham have been paying tribute to Kaleb on social media.

The club wrote on Facebook: "As the manager and older brother of an under 9's team and player, this really hits hard when I think of the age of Kaleb.

"I can't begin to understand what his family and friends must be going through.

"Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and teammates during this tragic time."

Last weekend, games across the Peterborough and District Junior Alliance League that Kaleb played in for his hometown club fell silent.

A statement on the Team Grassroots website said: "Kaleb was a fun loving, active child who loved nothing more than playing matches and training with his football team.

"Kaleb loved football so much and loved playing for his team. It goes without saying that the team and all our parents are heartbroken and in shock."

To donate and for more information, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/zrnz6-in-loving-memory-of-kaleb-ablett?fbclid=IwAR2LdLCxP963aTaJItrs7vXT-67v821_IbJQiy-T51MK3uf80Wu6vILZI6o.

