March restaurant owner helps raise £200 for Alzheimer's Society at charity football match with Benwick Athletic FC

PUBLISHED: 12:57 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 14 October 2019

Score! A total of £200 was raised for Alzheimer’s Society at a charity football match on Sunday, October 13. Picture: Supplied/Claire Smethurst

A Fen restaurant owner has raised £200 for charity after organising a football match in aid of Alzheimer's Society.

Dan Smethurst, owner of Shooters American Diner in March, decided to launch the footy fundraiser after his father-in-law was diagnosed with the disease.

Mr Smethurst formed a special team to play against Benwick Athletic FC at their grounds on Sunday, October 13.

The team allowed the charity match to take place on the pitch free of charge and referee, Marcus Larham, also worked for nothing.

Claire Smethust, Dan's wife and business partner, said: "Dan organised the charity football match for Alzheimer's Society as my dad suffers with it.

"Everyone who played put money in a pot, there was a good atmosphere and support from the crowd after an exciting game."

The 'Saracen Legends' lost 4 - 6 to Benwick during the match and players raised a total of £160 for the much-needed charity. The Station Hotel in March also donated £40.

Mrs Smethurst added: Saracens 'Legends' definitely needs the quotation marks if you saw them play. No need for VAR as Michael Jordan was running the line."

