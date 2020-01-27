Young footballers from Chatteris 'over the moon' with new training jackets

Smart new training jackets were given to Chatteris Lilies under 10 blues by their sponsors Jack's.

The fleecy jackets will keep youngsters warm during the cold match day mornings and training nights.

It comes as the supermarket was named as one of the grassroots team's new sponsors.

Dave Peck, store manager at Jack's Chatteris, said: "We're committed to developing our relationship with the local community throughout 2020 by supporting more initiatives, building on our work with local primary schools, and running free in-store events for the whole family.

"We hope the Lilies get lots of use out of their new jackets and wish the team lots of luck with their upcoming matches."

Jason Day, the Chatteris Lilies Under 10s Blues coach, said: "We're passionate about helping kids to take part in the sport they love, but this wouldn't be possible without help from our sponsors.

"The team are over the moon with their new jackets and we're really grateful to Jack's for their generous donation."