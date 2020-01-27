Advanced search

Young footballers from Chatteris 'over the moon' with new training jackets

PUBLISHED: 14:39 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 27 January 2020

Young footballers from Chatteris ‘over the moon’ with new training jackets. Picture: CHATTERIS LILIES

Young footballers from Chatteris 'over the moon' with new training jackets. Picture: CHATTERIS LILIES

Archant

Smart new training jackets were given to Chatteris Lilies under 10 blues by their sponsors Jack's.

Young footballers from Chatteris ‘over the moon’ with new training jackets. Picture: CHATTERIS LILIESYoung footballers from Chatteris ‘over the moon’ with new training jackets. Picture: CHATTERIS LILIES

The fleecy jackets will keep youngsters warm during the cold match day mornings and training nights.

It comes as the supermarket was named as one of the grassroots team's new sponsors.

Dave Peck, store manager at Jack's Chatteris, said: "We're committed to developing our relationship with the local community throughout 2020 by supporting more initiatives, building on our work with local primary schools, and running free in-store events for the whole family.

"We hope the Lilies get lots of use out of their new jackets and wish the team lots of luck with their upcoming matches."

Jason Day, the Chatteris Lilies Under 10s Blues coach, said: "We're passionate about helping kids to take part in the sport they love, but this wouldn't be possible without help from our sponsors.

You may also want to watch:

"The team are over the moon with their new jackets and we're really grateful to Jack's for their generous donation."

Most Read

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Abandoned Fen property Ely House ‘set for fresh start’ as new owners plan to transform it into family home

Ely House in Wisbech is set to be transformed into a family home thanks to its new owners. Picture: Archant/Archive/File

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

History of Whittlesey air shelter revealed - but mystery of why an internal glazed door was used remains unsolved

The former air raid shelter in Whittlesey whose history has been recorded prior to it being removed and houses built on the site. Picture; ROSE HOMES

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

Most Read

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Abandoned Fen property Ely House ‘set for fresh start’ as new owners plan to transform it into family home

Ely House in Wisbech is set to be transformed into a family home thanks to its new owners. Picture: Archant/Archive/File

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

History of Whittlesey air shelter revealed - but mystery of why an internal glazed door was used remains unsolved

The former air raid shelter in Whittlesey whose history has been recorded prior to it being removed and houses built on the site. Picture; ROSE HOMES

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

Latest from the Cambs Times

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay to celebrate our last day in Europe by ‘raising a pint of British beer from my local brewer Elgood’s’

Some months ago MP Steve Barclay hosted a 'pint and politics’ evening at Elgood’s brewery.

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

MOTORSPORT: March super-karter Shaun Lombardo hopes to go one better after successful 2019 campaign

Shaun Lombardo capped off a memorable 2019 season with silverware. Pictures: HELEN LOCK LOMBARDO
Drive 24