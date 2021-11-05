News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Halloween festival 'a much-needed dancefloor escape'

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:49 PM November 5, 2021
Forbidden 42 hosted a festival-style event at the East of England Showground for Halloween

Anyone living in close proximity to the East of England Arena Showground would have likely had to double-take last Saturday. 

That's because, instead of hosting its more typical exhibitions, all manner of Halloween characters had invaded the space for day-long dance music festival Forbidden 42.

After a full security search and showing our NHS Pass at the entrance gate, guests were given a ‘Covid checked’ wristband to show that they had provided a negative lateral flow test and/or had been double jabbed.

Forbidden 42 hosted a festival-style event at the East of England Showground for Halloween

Once inside the showground, alongside a thousand or so ravers who had arrived in their coachloads, we were greeted with three different stages (one indoor and two outdoor) catering to fans of drum 'n' bass and house music.

Outfits included angels and devils but the most popular seemed to be the red Squid Game attire. 

You may also want to watch:

The beat coming from the Defected arena could be heard for miles as you pull into the car park.

Forbidden 42 hosted a festival-style event at the East of England Showground for Halloween

With its sides and backs off, there was plenty of room for airflow at the Defected stage, which saw label favourites Sam Divine and Mele deliver pumping sets in the afternoon and early evening.

With the slogan “House Music All Life Long” shining on the screen behind them, it was a mantra that many in the audience - ranging in ages and characters - seemed to live by.

Inside the drum n bass arena, meanwhile, the stage production was far more elaborate and elevated the event to the next level.

Forbidden 42 hosted a festival-style event at the East of England Showground for Halloween

Complete with pyrotechnics, smoke machine and strobe lights, thousands packed inside to lose themselves and jump like crazy to acts like Sub Focus and Chase & Status.

Even the security guards were going for it by 7.30pm, dancing upfront at the barrier...

After so long spent in lockdown, Forbidden 42 offered a much-needed dancefloor escape whilst ensuring Covid-safety remained a priority. 

