More than 300 calls in 2020 so far for police in Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 10:55 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 03 January 2020

Police across Cambridgeshire have been busy in 2020, including Fenland cops, who have made six arrests since the turn of the year. Picture: FEN COPS

Police across Cambridgeshire have been busy in 2020, including Fenland cops, who have made six arrests since the turn of the year. Picture: FEN COPS

There has been no rest for the wicked for police in Cambridgeshire after receiving more than 300 calls in just over 48 hours of the New Year.

Officers in East Cambridgeshire revealed they have heard 382 calls already this year, and have dealt with offences including burglary and drink driving.

In Fenland, six arrests have already been made in 2020 for offences such as criminal damage and grievous bodily harm.

One resident praised the officers' efforts, saying "total admiration to you all" while another added "well done Policing Fenland".

Across the county, police officers are using the social media hashtag #2020sofar to highlight how many incidents they have encountered. Cambridgeshire Police heard 300 999 calls, 730 101 calls and saw 54 people in custody this month.

