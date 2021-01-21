Published: 11:45 AM January 21, 2021

Former Chatteris woman Sophie Webster has been named amongst the UK’s top 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs. - Credit: Sophie Webster

A former Chatteris woman who moved to Brighton to launch her business has been named amongst the UK’s top 100 female entrepreneurs.

Sophie Webster left the Fenland town in 2005 and co-founded her hair salon with her husband Simon in 2012, scooping several local awards.

Now Mrs Webster of Simon Webster Hair has been named as one of the country’s most inspirational businessowners by Small Business Britain’s f:Entrepreneur awards.

“It’s an incredible honour to receive the award,” she said. “I’m really proud to be included in the list of 100 women.”

Mrs Webster was born and raised in Chatteris where she attended the Cromwell Community College, becoming head prefect, and then went on to take her A-Levels at Neale-Wade in March.

She then attended the Chelsea College of Art & Design in London where she obtained a degree in Fine Art.

After working in various countries, she settled in Brighton where she taught English to foreign students, before marrying and opening Simon Webster Hair Salon.

Mrs Webster added: “2020 and the Covid lockdowns we all experienced were (and continue to be) remarkably challenging.

“But I wanted to build positive experiences and initiatives from it.

“We are very lucky in that we have a strong business, stable home and comprehensive support network of friends and family around us.

“And I’m well aware that’s a privilege lots of people don’t have, so I wanted to do anything I could to extend whatever support where I could.

“I firmly believe that we’re stronger when we work together and if there was any time that called for collaboration and co-operation, it’s now.”