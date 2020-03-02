Advanced search

Former England cricketer Philip Defreitas reflects on successful career at March Town Cricket Club dinner

PUBLISHED: 17:25 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 02 March 2020

From left: John West, Norman Alterton, Phillip Defreitas, club president and secretary Les Mills and Stephen Wallis. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB

March Town Cricket Club welcomed former England cricketer Phillip Defreitas to their annual dinner last week.

Defreitas, known as 'Daffy', entertained the 60 members and guests in the club pavilion on Friday (February 28) as he recalled amusing tales with fellow England stars of the 1980s and 1990s, including Sir Ian Botham, Ian Gower and Alan Lamb.

The former bowler also reflected on his early career at the event organised by club members Stephen Wallis, John West and Norman Alterton, where he made a rapid rise following his test debut in 1986 against Australia aged 20.

Defreitas' career spanned two decades, where he played 44 test matches and 103 one day internationals for England, also playing in the 1987 and 1992 World Cup finals.

Since his retirement in 2005, 'Daffy' is now working as a professional coach with the Leicestershire CCC Academy.

