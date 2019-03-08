Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tributes paid to Ernie Thompson, former chief executive of Fenland District Council, who has died aged 86

PUBLISHED: 10:26 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 19 July 2019

Tributes have been paid to former Fenland Council chief executive Ernie Thompson who has died aged 86. Current FDC chairman Kay Mayor led the tributes to him at a full council meeting. Picture; FAMILY

Tributes have been paid to former Fenland Council chief executive Ernie Thompson who has died aged 86. Current FDC chairman Kay Mayor led the tributes to him at a full council meeting. Picture; FAMILY

Archant

Affectionate tributes have been paid to former Fenland District Council chief executive Ernest (Ernie) Thompson who has died aged 86.

Norman Topliss, who succeeded Mr Thompson as chief executive, said: "He was an honourable chap who was dedicated to doing the best for Fenland, and that was what drove him.

"He could be a hard task master, but there was always a twinkle in his eye, and he got the Council through a lot of difficult times. I worked with him for 20 years and it was a joy to be able to follow the example that he set."

Cllr Mrs Kay Mayor, chairman of Fenland District Council, who tributes to Mr Thompson at a full council meeting yesterday (Thu), said: "We are greatly saddened to hear of the death of Ernie Thompson.

"He was a true inspiration to many people not least because of his passion and commitment to local government, and commanded great respect from all who worked with him. His family is in the thoughts of all who knew him at the council at this time."

His son Nigel, now travel editor of a national newspaper group, was once a junior reporter for our sister paper, the EDP, and based in Wisbech. He offered a wonderful anecdote reflecting a warm, if slightly mischievous, side to his father's character.

"Dad was chief executive when I was a junior reporter on the EDP in Wisbech," said Nigel. "Try covering a council meeting when your dad is running the show!"

You may also want to watch:

Nigel said: "He had a very mischievous sense of humour. One time he phoned me at work to complain about a council story I'd written in the newspaper that morning. He said the quote I'd attributed to him was inaccurate.

"I was mortified of course and asked what was wrong. He said in the first sentence there was a comma halfway through. But he had paused for effect there, and I should have used a semicolon. He hung up laughing his socks off."

As a mark of respect to Mr Thompson the Fenland flag is flying at half-mast at Fenland Hall as a mark of respect, and will remain there until after his funeral.

Mr Thompson, who devoted 41 years to local government service - 19 of them at Fenland District Council -, passed away peacefully on July 1.

The public sector stalwart began his career at Liverpool Corporation in 1952. His first role locally was at Wisbech Borough Council, where he was working as deputy town clerk when it merged with Chatteris Urban District, March Urban District, Whittlesey Urban District, North Witchford Rural District and Wisbech Rural District to form Fenland District Council in 1974.

Following the merger he was appointed district secretary of Fenland District Council and became the authority's second chief executive in 1983, succeeding Eric Lewis. Mr Thompson retired after ten years in the top job, in February, 1993.

He also spent two years in what was then Malaya on National Service in the Army, and was promoted to sergeant, which was quite rare for a National Service soldier.

Most Read

In Pictures: Students arrive in style for Neale-Wade Academy’s leavers’ prom

Glitzy! Neale-Wade Academy students arriving at the school�s annual Year 11 leavers� prom. Picture: Ian Carter

Parents’ anger as no school places in Chatteris mean children face 10-mile round trip to another school

Disgruntled parents in Chatteris have slammed council bosses after they were told their children as young as five will face a 10-mile round trip to a village school from September. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Jail for Manea paedophile who sent explicit images and encouraged ‘young boy’ to touch himself inappropriately

March paedophile Simon Martin has been jailed for two years after he sent explicit messages to who he believed was a young boy. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Royal helicopter with Duchess of Cornwall on board in near miss over the Fens with deHavilland aircraft from Chatteris parachuting school

A helicopter carrying the Duchess of Cornwall (inset) was involved in a near miss south of Wisbech with a de Havilland plane from Chatteris parachuting school. The Sikorsky S76 from the Royal Flight (pictured here on a recent trip) was taking the Duchess back to her home in Gloucestershire after last year's Sandringham Flower Show when the incident occurred. Picture: Nial Carson / PA / PA Images

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Most Read

In Pictures: Students arrive in style for Neale-Wade Academy’s leavers’ prom

Glitzy! Neale-Wade Academy students arriving at the school�s annual Year 11 leavers� prom. Picture: Ian Carter

Parents’ anger as no school places in Chatteris mean children face 10-mile round trip to another school

Disgruntled parents in Chatteris have slammed council bosses after they were told their children as young as five will face a 10-mile round trip to a village school from September. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Jail for Manea paedophile who sent explicit images and encouraged ‘young boy’ to touch himself inappropriately

March paedophile Simon Martin has been jailed for two years after he sent explicit messages to who he believed was a young boy. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Royal helicopter with Duchess of Cornwall on board in near miss over the Fens with deHavilland aircraft from Chatteris parachuting school

A helicopter carrying the Duchess of Cornwall (inset) was involved in a near miss south of Wisbech with a de Havilland plane from Chatteris parachuting school. The Sikorsky S76 from the Royal Flight (pictured here on a recent trip) was taking the Duchess back to her home in Gloucestershire after last year's Sandringham Flower Show when the incident occurred. Picture: Nial Carson / PA / PA Images

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Latest from the Cambs Times

New Fenland Council leader Chris Boden pledges to freeze council tax and it will only rise in next four years ‘as a last resort’

Cllr Chris Boden, the new leader of Fenland District Council, whose council tax motion could pave the way for a four year freeze for Fenland council tax payers. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/ARCHANT

Tributes paid to Ernie Thompson, former chief executive of Fenland District Council, who has died aged 86

Tributes have been paid to former Fenland Council chief executive Ernie Thompson who has died aged 86. Current FDC chairman Kay Mayor led the tributes to him at a full council meeting. Picture; FAMILY

Man arrested in Wisbech for having a knife in public

Man arrested in Wisbech for having a knife in public. Picture: FEN COPS TWITTER

Extent and scope of inquiry delays audit report into how Cambridgeshire County Council came to award farm tenancy to its deputy leader Roger Hickford

Cllr Roger Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambs County Council and rents Manor Farm, Girton, from the council. Cllr Lucy Nethsingha has raised transparency issues over when councillors knew of a commercial loan to Cllr Hickford and details of how the tenancy was granted. Picture: ARCHANT

Mayor James Palmer clashes with county council over Kings Dyke crossing project saying he will no longer accept ‘further delay and bungling’

Mayor James Palmer (left) has been very critical of Cambridgeshire County Council over delays to Kings Cross and says he will not accept
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists