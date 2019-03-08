Advanced search

Former paramedic and St John Ambulance volunteer charged with six counts of rape, one attempted rape and two sexual assaults

PUBLISHED: 11:43 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 11 September 2019

Former paramedic to appear in court accused of six counts of rape.: ARCHANT

Former paramedic to appear in court accused of six counts of rape.: ARCHANT

Archant

A former paramedic from a Fenland town has been charged with six counts of rape.

Andrew Wheeler, 44, will face a total of nine charges when he appears in court next month.

Wheeler is due to appear at Cambridge magistrates' court on October 14.

Wheeler, of Signal Road, Ramsey, has been summonsed for six counts of rape of a woman aged 16 years of age or over, one attempted rape and two sexual assaults.

You may also want to watch:

The offences are alleged to have taken place while Wheeler was working as a paramedic for East England Ambulance Service Trust and volunteering for St John Ambulance.

The summons relates to nine offences alleged to have taken place between 2002 and 2018.

A police spokesman said: "If you have concerns in relation to these allegations you can contact police on 01480 422567".

Police have not revealed where the offences are alleged to have happened.

Most Read

Inquest opens after van driver died following A47 crash

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Former paramedic and St John Ambulance volunteer charged with six counts of rape, one attempted rape and two sexual assaults

Former paramedic to appear in court accused of six counts of rape.: ARCHANT

Boats in Fenland will have to be registered, insured and safety checked under new powers

River users in Fenland will have to get their boats registered, insured and safety checked under new powers in a bid to control moorings. Picture: FOX NARROWBOATS

Teenage boy arrested after clever police dog sniffs out his large sword he was carrying in Cambridgeshire city at 3am

A teenager has been arrested after carrying a large sword in Cambridgeshire at 3am. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

Thousands pour into Whittlesey for a sun drenched day of spectacle and entertainment at the 12th annual late summer festival

Whittlesey Festival 2019: Huge crowds once again poured into Whittlesey for their late summer festival. Held in glorious sunshine the town was buzzing with activities for all ages with non stop music and dancing the market place and a full programme of music at St Mary's. Picture; IAN CARTER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Inquest opens after van driver died following A47 crash

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Former paramedic and St John Ambulance volunteer charged with six counts of rape, one attempted rape and two sexual assaults

Former paramedic to appear in court accused of six counts of rape.: ARCHANT

Boats in Fenland will have to be registered, insured and safety checked under new powers

River users in Fenland will have to get their boats registered, insured and safety checked under new powers in a bid to control moorings. Picture: FOX NARROWBOATS

Teenage boy arrested after clever police dog sniffs out his large sword he was carrying in Cambridgeshire city at 3am

A teenager has been arrested after carrying a large sword in Cambridgeshire at 3am. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

Thousands pour into Whittlesey for a sun drenched day of spectacle and entertainment at the 12th annual late summer festival

Whittlesey Festival 2019: Huge crowds once again poured into Whittlesey for their late summer festival. Held in glorious sunshine the town was buzzing with activities for all ages with non stop music and dancing the market place and a full programme of music at St Mary's. Picture; IAN CARTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

Former paramedic and St John Ambulance volunteer charged with six counts of rape, one attempted rape and two sexual assaults

Former paramedic to appear in court accused of six counts of rape.: ARCHANT

Pictures to show pothole repairs on Cambridgeshire roads

‘Such a special show’: Haddenham’s annual steam rally celebrates 46 years and organisers say they are already planning for next year

The annual Haddenham Steam Rally which took place in the county on September 7 and 8. Picture: Kev / Heritage Snapper

County council trading arm This Land says 550 homes for Soham on track - but new report reveals growing list of financial pressures

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 575 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Discover how Wisbech was affected by three devastating epidemics of cholera in new book by local historian

The ‘Wisbech Cholera Epidemics’ book by historian Kevin Rodgers tells the story of three epidemics that struck the town in the 19th century. Picture: CLARE BUTLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists