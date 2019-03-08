Former paramedic and St John Ambulance volunteer charged with six counts of rape, one attempted rape and two sexual assaults

A former paramedic from a Fenland town has been charged with six counts of rape.

Andrew Wheeler, 44, will face a total of nine charges when he appears in court next month.

Wheeler is due to appear at Cambridge magistrates' court on October 14.

Wheeler, of Signal Road, Ramsey, has been summonsed for six counts of rape of a woman aged 16 years of age or over, one attempted rape and two sexual assaults.

The offences are alleged to have taken place while Wheeler was working as a paramedic for East England Ambulance Service Trust and volunteering for St John Ambulance.

The summons relates to nine offences alleged to have taken place between 2002 and 2018.

A police spokesman said: "If you have concerns in relation to these allegations you can contact police on 01480 422567".

Police have not revealed where the offences are alleged to have happened.