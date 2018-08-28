Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

PUBLISHED: 11:53 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 08 January 2019

Former youth football coach Kit Carson accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash. Picture: ARCHANT.

Former youth football coach Kit Carson accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash. Picture: ARCHANT.

Archant

A former youth football coach and scout accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash just a day before he was due to face trial.

Michael Sean Carson, known as “Kit”, 75, stood accused of 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

His trial was due to open yesterday (January 7) at Peterborough Crown Court but police announced today that he had died in the crash on the A1303 at Bottisham yesterday morning.

Carson, of St Bartholomew’s Court, Cambridge, was driving his red Mazda 3 at about 9.45am when it left the road and crashed into a tree.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services attempted to save Mr Carson’s life but he was declared dead at the scene a short time later.

“No other vehicle or person was involved in the collision.”

Carson charged with the alleged offences at Cambridge Crown Court last year after being arrested in January 2017.

Police say that the victims have been informed and efforts are being made to contact all the witnesses.

Carson, who denied the charges, previously worked at Norwich City, Peterborough United and Cambridge United.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage should call 101, quoting incident 100 of January 7.

Most Read

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Disqualified driver who ran red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road and forced cars off the carriageway, is jailed

Disqualified driver Dean O'Dare is jailed for police chase in Peterborough

Cambridgeshire County Council promises to respond to multiple questions over how Tory deputy leader became a tenant farmer - and member champion for 200 council owned farms

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

School thrilled after being judged ‘good’ for first time in 14 years

Headteacher Adam Dabin with pupils at Henderson Green Primary Academy, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Cambs Times

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

Former youth football coach Kit Carson accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash. Picture: ARCHANT.

Fifty-one road safety schemes in Fenland miss out on share of £3 million funding – with not one chosen in the district

Fifty-one schemes to improve road safety across Fenland have all been ditched by council bosses with not one being chosen to get a share of £3 million funding. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Accused says he was threatened to keep quiet after witnessing attack

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Accused says he was threatened to keep quiet after witnessing attack

Car stopped on A47 driving with HUGE ladder sticking out of the boot

This Nissan Micra was stopped by Fenland police on the A47 yesterday evening (January 7) after it was spotted with a large ladder sticking out of the boot. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Athletics: Three Counties RC members out in force at festive time

Three Counties Running Club members at Peterborough
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists