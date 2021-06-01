Video

Published: 4:23 PM June 1, 2021

Infamous March pub George's is on the market for £300,000. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

One of March’s most infamous venues remains empty a year after it first went on sale - despite potential buyers travelling from as far as Wales and Newcastle.

George's, which is subtly described as ‘in need of refurbishment’, has hosted more than 20 viewings but is yet to receive any offers.

Although the former pub and live entertainment venue's £295,000 price tag has never changed, the estate agent admits “it’s going to take a lot of work”.

It comes after former March mayor Jan French put forward a bid to retain and re-develop Georges last summer.

As the area communities champion for the county council, Cllr French said the pub – once the George and dating back hundreds of years - is “too important a feature of our town to lose”.

Key features suggested by the agents include a commercial kitchen with main bar, snug and a games room.

The property - which most recently operated under lease as a multi-faceted family run pub & restaurant - is being sold freehold.

It includes a two-bedroom private flat, upstairs one bedroom owners' accommodation, and a ground floor cellar.

A spokesman for estate agent Sidney Phillips said: “We haven’t had any cheeky offers yet.

“But, as I always say, if you don’t ask you don’t get - you just never know.”

The estate agent said the building - which is in need of refurbishment - could become another hospitality venue and the top floor could be residential, subject to planning.

“Everybody has said the same thing - that it’s too much work.

“We’ve had people come from all over the place; down from Wales, London, Newcastle. There’s also been a lot of local interest.

“Some big building companies have come and had a look around, too, but I don’t think the pandemic has helped.”

Former publican Nigel Marsh. He ran Georges for eight years until 2019 when he left to run holiday homes in Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Nigel Marsh, who ran Georges for eight years until 2019, said he had loved running it “and I will miss the many, many personalities that made Georges a community pub”.

Shortly after taking over in 2011 police got involved in a dispute over control of the pub and as Mr Marsh went to take over, they forcibly stopped and arrested him.

He was subsequently cleared and later received an apology and compensation.

Sidney Phillips are the agents for the sale: you can contact them on 01522 500059.

