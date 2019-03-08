Advanced search

Fitness trainer and former paratrooper Paul Freear to run 75 miles for charity to mark 75th D-Day anniversary

PUBLISHED: 10:43 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 22 May 2019

A former paratrooper who served on the front line in Afghanistan will be running 75 miles for a veteran's charity to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Paul Freear, 32, will taking on the 'Run to Pegasus' challenge, running 62 miles in 24 hours and a further 13 miles eight hours after.

Every penny Paul raises will provide support to veterans who are struggling in life after leaving the military.

Paul, along with 186 other runners, will set off from Dover and arrive in Portsmouth on June 5.

After completing the 62 miles in 24 hours they will board the ferry and set off to Caen, in France.

From there we will run a further 13 miles stopping off at Pegasus Bridge and then another bridge further on to remember the fallen.

Each runner will wear a t-shirt with the name of one of the 186 soldiers who were part of the operation in Normandy.

Paul, who runs the FE Fitness bootcamp in Wimblington, said: "The success of taking the bridges played an important role in limiting the effectiveness of a German counter attack in the days following the Normandy invasion.

"I personally have been given the t-shirt of Lieutenant McDonald who was a Paratrooper and I will be wearing that t-shirt with pride."

"It is three miles short of three marathons in 48 hours and it would be great if anyone would be kind enough to donate."

Paul, who served two tours of Afghanistan and in the Belize jungle, qualified as a personal trainer after leaving the army and becoming a close protection officer.

He continued: "The Parachute Regiment is an elite unit where only a handful of Paratroopers pass out of training each time due to the intense fitness levels required and the mental robustness that is needed."

Paul went on to set up FE Fitness in August 2017, raising money for Children in Need and donating more than 100 presents to children at Peterborough Hospital for Christmas Day.

To donate to Paul's cause for the 'Run to Pegasus' challenge visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PaulFreear

