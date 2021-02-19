Vet another change of use for former pub!

Published: 2:05 PM February 19, 2021

King William guest house in High Street, March, where a bid to convert it to a veterinary practice has been submitted to Fenland Council. - Credit: King William

A former pub – and more recently a 10-bedroom guest house – may become a veterinary practice.

Owners say trade at the King William in High Street, March, “has been disrupted” by Covid-19 and it has been on the market for offers over £400,000.

Minimal internal alterations are needed, says Morton & Hall Consulting Ltd who submitted the application to Fenland Council.

The agents say the change of use will allow Triovet Veterinary Practice in Park Street, Chatteris, to expand into March.

Up to eight full time jobs will be created, and possibly two part-time roles.

You may also want to watch:

“This is a business application for change of use,” says Morton & Hall. “This is a local business expanding which should be supported.”

When it appeared for sale on property websites, it was suggested that “with a dedicated hands-on-approach and renewed website advertising this bed and breakfast could undoubtedly trade at higher levels of both turnover and profits”.

It has parking for 15 cars. The pub was built in the early part of the 20th century and is within the conservation area.