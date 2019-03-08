Advanced search

Police investigate ex parish council clerk over alleged financial misconduct

PUBLISHED: 16:44 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 28 August 2019

Pat Copeman, former Welney parish clerk, pictured right ( green dress) at the opening of the community centre/sports pavilion at Welney. Opened by John Gilbert chairman of the William Marshall Trust. Picture:: ARCHANT

Pat Copeman, former Welney parish clerk, pictured right ( green dress) at the opening of the community centre/sports pavilion at Welney. Opened by John Gilbert chairman of the William Marshall Trust. Picture:: ARCHANT

Archant

A former West Norfolk parish council clerk who resigned two years ago is being by investigated by police over alleged 'financial misconduct' going back several years.

Pat Copeman, former clerk to Welney parish council who is subject to a police investigation for alleged financial misconduct. Picture; ARCHANTPat Copeman, former clerk to Welney parish council who is subject to a police investigation for alleged financial misconduct. Picture; ARCHANT

Pat Copeman had been clerk to Welney Parish Council for 21 years when she resigned in the summer of 2017, serving out three months notice.

In July of that year the then chairman Councillor Graham Rainbird thanked her on behalf of the council "for all her work as clerk over the last years" as he wished her a happy retirement.

However at a recent parish council meeting, the current chairman John Loveday read out a prepared statement from Norfolk Police.

It said: "Norfolk Constabulary can confirm that detectives from King's Lynn CID are investigating an allegation of historical financial misconduct within Welney Parish Council.

"Enquiries continue. However financial irregularities within the accounts dating back several years have been discovered."

You may also want to watch:

The statement added: "One female suspect has been questioned".

Parish councillors confirmed that the 'female suspect' is their former clerk and today a spokesman for Norfolk Police confirmed that "the inquiry is ongoing".

After Ms Copeman left, the parish council had difficulty in finding a new clerk and one man appointed in 2018 quickly left, with the November meeting being told that annual accounts for 2017/18 were still with external auditors.

At the beginning of this year the council decided to invite Littleport Parish Council clerk Su Field and her deputy Vikki Austin to oversee the affairs at Welney, too.

In a statement given to councillors earlier this year they said they were there to assist the parish council going forward "to ensure legality, transparency and effectiveness. "The past is past and we must now look to the future."

Both clerks say their role at Welney is to assist the parish council in its day to day administration "which includes handling face to face, telephone and email queries about the council, updating and managing the website and follow up actions from meetings".

Cllr Loveday, who became chairman after the May local elections, is reported in recent minutes as stating that "we now have a new council and it is time to move forward and to work with the residents / electors of Welney".

Most Read

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer checks into Whitemoor and looks at improvised weapons typical of the one used by Kieran Blair to slash fellow inmate’s face

Whitemoor Prison: Scanners picked up thisse nail clippers as someone tried to concel them at Whitemoor. the scanner equipment was shown to prisons miniister Lucy Frazer during a visit. Picture; ITV NEWS

Charity fund raising family from March endure ‘living hell’ after son attacked, robbed and seriously injured on Tenerife all for a mobile phone

Nathan Cross is recovering in hospital in Tenerife after a family holiday soured when he was attacked for his mobile phone, fell backwards down some steps and fractured his skull. His brother Ryan has turned detective to help bring the assailant to justice. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family have a second, untroubled holiday. Picture; FAMILY

Drug addict worked as gardener for vulnerable woman he’d known for 10 years - and repaid the friendship by stealing more than £8,000 from her

Drug addict David Clowes, of Goodliff Close, Huntingdon, stole £8,020 from a vulnerable woman he befriended and for whom he worked as a part time gardener. CCTV caught him in the act of using the woman’s bank card. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Delays on North Bank near Whittlesey after tractor spills ‘large quantity of grain’ on the road following tyre blowout

Wheat was sent over North Bank road near Whittlesey after a tractor suffered a blowout. Picture: Facebook / Cambs Cops

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer checks into Whitemoor and looks at improvised weapons typical of the one used by Kieran Blair to slash fellow inmate’s face

Whitemoor Prison: Scanners picked up thisse nail clippers as someone tried to concel them at Whitemoor. the scanner equipment was shown to prisons miniister Lucy Frazer during a visit. Picture; ITV NEWS

Charity fund raising family from March endure ‘living hell’ after son attacked, robbed and seriously injured on Tenerife all for a mobile phone

Nathan Cross is recovering in hospital in Tenerife after a family holiday soured when he was attacked for his mobile phone, fell backwards down some steps and fractured his skull. His brother Ryan has turned detective to help bring the assailant to justice. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family have a second, untroubled holiday. Picture; FAMILY

Drug addict worked as gardener for vulnerable woman he’d known for 10 years - and repaid the friendship by stealing more than £8,000 from her

Drug addict David Clowes, of Goodliff Close, Huntingdon, stole £8,020 from a vulnerable woman he befriended and for whom he worked as a part time gardener. CCTV caught him in the act of using the woman’s bank card. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Delays on North Bank near Whittlesey after tractor spills ‘large quantity of grain’ on the road following tyre blowout

Wheat was sent over North Bank road near Whittlesey after a tractor suffered a blowout. Picture: Facebook / Cambs Cops

Latest from the Cambs Times

Police investigate ex parish council clerk over alleged financial misconduct

Pat Copeman, former Welney parish clerk, pictured right ( green dress) at the opening of the community centre/sports pavilion at Welney. Opened by John Gilbert chairman of the William Marshall Trust. Picture:: ARCHANT

Former West Norfolk parish council clerk under investigation by police for alleged ‘financial misconduct’ going back several years

Pat Copeman, former Welney parish clerk, pictured right ( green dress) at the opening of the community centre/sports pavilion at Welney. Opened by John Gilbert chairman of the William Marshall Trust. Picture:: ARCHANT

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer checks into Whitemoor and looks at improvised weapons typical of the one used by Kieran Blair to slash fellow inmate’s face

Whitemoor Prison: Scanners picked up thisse nail clippers as someone tried to concel them at Whitemoor. the scanner equipment was shown to prisons miniister Lucy Frazer during a visit. Picture; ITV NEWS

Customers defend ‘honest’ Wisbech shop owner who could lose alcohol licence after being accused of selling illicit tobacco

Kanapathipillai Kumaravel Thivakaran, known as Pepsi, could lose his alcohol licence after Haran’s Best Price, in Norfolk Street, was found to be selling illicit tobacco on two separate occasions with an 18 month gap. Picture; FDC

Athletics: Fenland RC members enjoy Thorney trip

Fenland Running Club members at Thorney (pic Tom Richards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists