Man rushed to hospital with smoke inhalation following large Forty Foot Bank house fire

PUBLISHED: 17:54 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:55 23 March 2020

Forty Foot Bank near Chatteris where a man was rushed to hospital with smoke inhalation following a house fire on March 20. Picture: Google Maps

A man was rushed to hospital with smoke inhalation following a large house blaze in the Fens, firefighters have revealed.

Crews were called to Forty Foot Bank near Chatteris at around 12.30pm on Friday, March 20 shortly after the accidental fire began.

Two units from Stanground, the Multistar aerial appliance and the north roaming fire engine attended the incident just before the weekend.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.32pm on Friday crews were called to a fire on Forty Foot Bank in Chatteris.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

“A male casualty was out of the house when crews arrived and required treatment for smoke inhalation. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The crews returned to their stations by 3.30pm. The cause of the fire was accidental.”

