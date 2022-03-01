Four Cambridgeshire addresses won the People's Postcode Lottery in February. - Credit: SKYWALL PHOTOGRAPHY

A handful of lucky residents from across Cambridgeshire won a four-figure cash boost last month as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.

Four postcodes from across the region were picked in the daily draw in February, with each player scooping £1,000 per entry.

Addresses in Sutton, Brampton, Peterborough and Ingleborough, near West Walton, were selected and cash has been wired to each player’s bank accounts.

The winning postcodes in February:

PE28 4HU – Badger Way in Brampton

PE7 3XH – Orchard Close in Peterborough

PE14 7EU – Mill Road in Ingleborough near Wisbech

CB6 2QL – Cromwell Road in Sutton

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.

To view the full list of winners across the UK, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk/winners/daily-prize