Advanced search

Four men stopped by police in March are dispersed from Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 10:58 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 17 January 2020

Men dispersed from county for various offences after being stopped in March. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Men dispersed from county for various offences after being stopped in March. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

Four men with five dogs were detained by rural police on Meadowland Retail Park in March.

Men dispersed from county for various offences after being stopped in March. Picture: CAMBS POLICEMen dispersed from county for various offences after being stopped in March. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

The group were prosecuted for various offences yesterday (January 16) and dispersed from the county.

Their 4X4 vehicle was pictured on Policing Fenland Facebook along with the dogs that were put in the back of the police van.

It came as part of Operation Galileo, which sees police across Cambridgeshire disrupt illegal poaching such as hare coursing.

You may also want to watch:

Polcing Fenland posted: "This vehicle was located by RCAT @CambsRuralCops today in March but it swiftly decamped.

"Four males detained and prosecuted for various offences and dispersed from the county."

Meanwhile, later in the day in Friday Bridge, two men were reported for hare coursing and their vehicle seized.

"It was the second hit of the day for RCAT in Friday Bridge too. Part of RCAT's Operation Galileo," the police post continued.

Men dispersed from county for various offences after being stopped in March. Picture: CAMBS POLICEMen dispersed from county for various offences after being stopped in March. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Wall destroyed at One Stop shop in March after ‘man crashed his car’

Pictures from the scene of the One Stop crash at The Causeway in March on January 15. Picture: Supplied

March man Roger Phillips, 72, sent explicit images to children via Skype and accessed child pornography

Roger Phillips of Westry, March accessed child pornography and sent explicit images to children via Skype. (General view of Westry) Picture: Google Maps

Air ambulance called out and person rushed to hospital after lorry collides with van on A47

The scene on the A47 at Guyhirn after a lorry and van collided – causing major delays. Picture: Twitter/@CAMBSFRS

Drink driver who killed mother-of-two and left three seriously injured is jailed for nine years

Adam White (left) has been jailed for nine years after killing mother-of-two Katy Cunningham (right) and seriously injuring three others in a drink-fuelled crash on the A16. Picture: Cambs Cops/Terry Harris

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Wall destroyed at One Stop shop in March after ‘man crashed his car’

Pictures from the scene of the One Stop crash at The Causeway in March on January 15. Picture: Supplied

March man Roger Phillips, 72, sent explicit images to children via Skype and accessed child pornography

Roger Phillips of Westry, March accessed child pornography and sent explicit images to children via Skype. (General view of Westry) Picture: Google Maps

Air ambulance called out and person rushed to hospital after lorry collides with van on A47

The scene on the A47 at Guyhirn after a lorry and van collided – causing major delays. Picture: Twitter/@CAMBSFRS

Drink driver who killed mother-of-two and left three seriously injured is jailed for nine years

Adam White (left) has been jailed for nine years after killing mother-of-two Katy Cunningham (right) and seriously injuring three others in a drink-fuelled crash on the A16. Picture: Cambs Cops/Terry Harris

Latest from the Cambs Times

Large quantity of lead stolen from St Mary’s church in Doddington

The lead from St Mary's church roof Doddington was stolen on Monday night. About 50% of the lead on the south aisle and the porch has gone . Picture; MARCH SOCIETY

Wisbech man, 22, ignored court orders involving his ‘child’ girlfriend

Andre Day has been sentenced after ignoring court orders involving his child girlfriend. Picture: Helen Drake/Archant

Four men stopped by police in March are dispersed from Cambridgeshire

Men dispersed from county for various offences after being stopped in March. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town making life tough for themselves in the promotion race

March Town boss Brett Whaley. Picture: IAN CARTER

Sheep ‘looked sheepish’ after being placed in back of police van for loitering at side of Fen road

The sheep was put in the back of a police van after officers spotted it loitering at the side of the A1101 at Tydd Gote. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists