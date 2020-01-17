Four men stopped by police in March are dispersed from Cambridgeshire

Four men with five dogs were detained by rural police on Meadowland Retail Park in March.

The group were prosecuted for various offences yesterday (January 16) and dispersed from the county.

Their 4X4 vehicle was pictured on Policing Fenland Facebook along with the dogs that were put in the back of the police van.

It came as part of Operation Galileo, which sees police across Cambridgeshire disrupt illegal poaching such as hare coursing.

Polcing Fenland posted: "This vehicle was located by RCAT @CambsRuralCops today in March but it swiftly decamped.

"Four males detained and prosecuted for various offences and dispersed from the county."

Meanwhile, later in the day in Friday Bridge, two men were reported for hare coursing and their vehicle seized.

"It was the second hit of the day for RCAT in Friday Bridge too. Part of RCAT's Operation Galileo," the police post continued.