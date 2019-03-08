‘Terrifying experience’ for victims during a robbery in Somersham

Four robbers forced their way into a house in Somersham in a terrifying break-in where two men were assaulted before the culprits made off with a laptop, two mobile phones, bank cards and a grey BMW 320.

Police are appealing for information following the robbery late last night (Tuesday 26).

Det Sgt Graham Newton, who is investigating, said he believed this was an isolated incident.

He said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victims and we are keen to hear from anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious.

“We are particularly interested to hear if anyone saw the grey BMW in the early hours of this morning.”

Four men forced their way into a home in Bishops Yard at about 11pm before assaulting two men and taking a laptop, two mobile phones, bank cards and a grey BMW 320.

The car was found abandoned and burnt out on the outskirts of Soham at just before 6am this morning (Wednesday 27).

• Anyone with any information should contact the police on 101, quoting reference 35/21205/19. Alternatively you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.