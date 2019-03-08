Enjoy the fastest way to slow down with free boating at Fox’s Marina in March

The Canal & River Trust and Drifters Waterway Holidays are offering people the chance to try canal boating for free at Fox Narrowboats, March Marina. Archant

People are being encouraged to slow down and think about their well being in a national day that inspires people to enjoy their local waterways.

Fox’s Marina in March is among 17 locations across Britain which is getting involved in National Waterways Day by offering taster sessions for people to try canal boating for free,

The sessions, supported by the Canal and River Trust, will include free short trips on skippered narrowboats, as well as boat tours and holiday discounts.

Gareth Stephens, national boating business manager at the Canal and River Trust, said: “Waterways have the power to make a real difference to people’s lives.

“Spending time by water makes us all healthier and happier and early research is showing evidence of this.

“Thousands of people already enjoy boating holidays on our beautiful 2,000 mile network of inland waterways. These free canal boat taster sessions are a great way to see if this sort of holiday could be for you.”

Nigel Stevens, director of Drifters Waterway Holidays, which helps organise the event, said: “Travelling at 4mph through peaceful countryside, sleepy villages and vibrant waterside towns and cities, canal boat holidays are often described as ‘the fastest way to slow down’.”

• For more information contact Fox’s Narrowboats 01354 652770 or office@foxboats.co.uk.

• Further details about the open day events can be found at www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/trycanalboating.