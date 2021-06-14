Published: 1:16 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 1:25 PM June 14, 2021

Fran Pacey, who is a member of the Wednesday March Slimming World group, has lost four stone in weight. - Credit: SLIMMING WORLD

A March woman who lost four stone has been crowned the ‘greatest loser’ of her local Slimming World group.

Fran Pacey, who is a member of the Wednesday March Slimming World group, has gone from a size 14/16 to a size 10/12.

The 33-year-old, who joined the group in January 2019, said: “I feel like a new woman since losing weight.

Fran Pacey, who is a member of the Wednesday March Slimming World group, before losing lost four stone in weight. - Credit: SLIMMING WORLD

"In fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person.

“I have to say though, it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest – I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now."

You may also want to watch:

Fran added that her weight impacted on so many aspects of her life.

Fran Pacey, who is a member of the Wednesday March Slimming World group, has lost four stone in weight. - Credit: SLIMMING WORLD

"From struggling to find clothes that I liked to fit to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath."

Before losing the weight, Fran says she was "just existing, but now I’m full of life and can do so much more”.

To join the March group, call Helen on 07711 985276.