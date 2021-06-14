Slimmer crowned 'greatest loser' after dropping four stone
- Credit: SLIMMING WORLD
A March woman who lost four stone has been crowned the ‘greatest loser’ of her local Slimming World group.
Fran Pacey, who is a member of the Wednesday March Slimming World group, has gone from a size 14/16 to a size 10/12.
The 33-year-old, who joined the group in January 2019, said: “I feel like a new woman since losing weight.
"In fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person.
“I have to say though, it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest – I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now."
You may also want to watch:
Fran added that her weight impacted on so many aspects of her life.
"From struggling to find clothes that I liked to fit to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath."
Most Read
- 1 Jail for man who broke partner’s nose and intimidated witness
- 2 Slimmer crowned 'greatest loser' after dropping four stone
- 3 Two mystery sinkholes appear across town during scorching weekend
- 4 Bombshell result in village polls leaves 115 homes plan in doubt
- 5 Thunderstorms set to hit Cambs after hot intense weekend
- 6 Hotel has everything you need for a relaxing staycation
- 7 Woman claims police officer ‘forced himself’ upon her
- 8 Walking tours, open days and exhibitions to 'celebrate the Fens'
- 9 Van overturns after striking Ely’s infamous ‘most bashed bridge’
- 10 Magpas chief executive 'surprised and honoured' by MBE
Before losing the weight, Fran says she was "just existing, but now I’m full of life and can do so much more”.
To join the March group, call Helen on 07711 985276.