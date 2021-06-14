News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Slimmer crowned 'greatest loser' after dropping four stone

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:16 PM June 14, 2021    Updated: 1:25 PM June 14, 2021
Fran Pacey, who is a member of the Wednesday March Slimming World group, has lost four stone in weight.

Fran Pacey, who is a member of the Wednesday March Slimming World group, has lost four stone in weight. - Credit: SLIMMING WORLD

A March woman who lost four stone has been crowned the ‘greatest loser’ of her local Slimming World group. 

Fran Pacey, who is a member of the Wednesday March Slimming World group, has gone from a size 14/16 to a size 10/12.

The 33-year-old, who joined the group in January 2019, said: “I feel like a new woman since losing weight.

Fran Pacey, who is a member of the Wednesday March Slimming World group, before losing lost four stone in weight.

Fran Pacey, who is a member of the Wednesday March Slimming World group, before losing lost four stone in weight. - Credit: SLIMMING WORLD

"In fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person. 

“I have to say though, it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest – I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now." 

You may also want to watch:

Fran added that her weight impacted on so many aspects of her life.

Fran Pacey, who is a member of the Wednesday March Slimming World group, has lost four stone in weight.

Fran Pacey, who is a member of the Wednesday March Slimming World group, has lost four stone in weight. - Credit: SLIMMING WORLD

"From struggling to find clothes that I liked to fit to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath."  

Most Read

  1. 1 Jail for man who broke partner’s nose and intimidated witness 
  2. 2 Slimmer crowned 'greatest loser' after dropping four stone
  3. 3 Two mystery sinkholes appear across town during scorching weekend
  1. 4 Bombshell result in village polls leaves 115 homes plan in doubt  
  2. 5 Thunderstorms set to hit Cambs after hot intense weekend
  3. 6 Hotel has everything you need for a relaxing staycation
  4. 7 Woman claims police officer ‘forced himself’ upon her
  5. 8 Walking tours, open days and exhibitions to 'celebrate the Fens'
  6. 9 Van overturns after striking Ely’s infamous ‘most bashed bridge’
  7. 10 Magpas chief executive 'surprised and honoured' by MBE

Before losing the weight, Fran says she was "just existing, but now I’m full of life and can do so much more”. 

To join the March group, call Helen on 07711 985276.  

March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More than £2,500 has been raised in 15 hours to pay for the funeral of "lovely" Angela Morley.

Charity Fundraiser | Updated

£3,400 raised for funeral of 'lovely' Angela

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Lorry driving wrong way around roundabout

Lorry driver makes a fundamental error at Fenland roundabout...

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
The Coffee Tree Xperience at Guyhirn is closed for good after eight years.

Cafe to shut for good after eight years

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Paedophile Richard Anthony jailed

Peterborough Crown Court

Paedophile asked teenage 'girl' for 'naked massages'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus