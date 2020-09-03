Army cadet, 13, collects thousands of aluminium cans to help build hospital helipads

Young army cadet Frankie Newbatt has collected thousands of aluminium cans to help build hospital helipads. Picture: Doug Stuart/Cambs ACF Archant

A young army cadet from the Fens has collected thousands of aluminium cans which will be recycled and used to build hospital helipads.

Frankie Newbatt from Whittlesey is not only collecting cans for the Helipads for Hospitals project, but will cycle the distance from Lands End to John O’Groates to raise cash.

The 13-year-old is out cycling on daily basis in a bid to rack up 874 miles and is asking supporters to donate to his JustGiving page, which has already raised more than £100.

It’s all part of Frankie’s Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Course and the Helipads for Hospitals campaign was suggested to him and his family by The Army Cadet Force.

Frankie said: “I feel like this is a really good opportunity, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award should open doors for me in the future.

“Doing charity work for Helipads for Hospitals is a really good cause, and I’m really proud of my family for their help.

“I’m really pleased with all the support I have been getting from local people, it’s been fantastic.”

His parents, Lisa and Matthew, have assisted Frankie with networking with local businesses, many of whom are now collecting cans on Frankie’s behalf.

They have also helped him to set up a successful social media campaign to spread the word.

His promotional efforts have included a letter he has just sent to Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, asking for help due to his connections with the local area and the air ambulance.

Sergeant Lloyd Lester, Frankie’s DofE representative, has applauded the youngster for his hard work and has even called him “an inspiration”.

He said: “Frankie has already done more in two weeks than most cadets would in six months. What he has achieved has really blown me away.”

Frankie’s sponsored cycling efforts involve cycling 10 to 20 miles a day around the Whittlesey area, which has helped to keep him fit and active during lockdown.

Doug Stuart, an army cadet spokesman, said: “Cadet Newbatt is demonstrating many important values we like to see; determination, discipline, initiative, and the desire to help others.

“It’s wonderful to see the local community coming together to help support him in this worthy cause.

“His fundraising efforts will make a real difference, and the skills he is developing now, and the Award he is working towards, will be of great help to him in the future.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helipads-for-hospitals-frankie