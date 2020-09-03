Advanced search

Army cadet, 13, collects thousands of aluminium cans to help build hospital helipads

PUBLISHED: 16:30 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 03 September 2020

Young army cadet Frankie Newbatt has collected thousands of aluminium cans to help build hospital helipads. Picture: Doug Stuart/Cambs ACF

Young army cadet Frankie Newbatt has collected thousands of aluminium cans to help build hospital helipads. Picture: Doug Stuart/Cambs ACF

Archant

A young army cadet from the Fens has collected thousands of aluminium cans which will be recycled and used to build hospital helipads.

Young army cadet Frankie Newbatt has collected thousands of aluminium cans to help build hospital helipads. Picture: Doug Stuart/Cambs ACF Young army cadet Frankie Newbatt has collected thousands of aluminium cans to help build hospital helipads. Picture: Doug Stuart/Cambs ACF

Frankie Newbatt from Whittlesey is not only collecting cans for the Helipads for Hospitals project, but will cycle the distance from Lands End to John O’Groates to raise cash.

The 13-year-old is out cycling on daily basis in a bid to rack up 874 miles and is asking supporters to donate to his JustGiving page, which has already raised more than £100.

It’s all part of Frankie’s Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Course and the Helipads for Hospitals campaign was suggested to him and his family by The Army Cadet Force.

Frankie said: “I feel like this is a really good opportunity, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award should open doors for me in the future.

Young army cadet Frankie Newbatt has collected thousands of aluminium cans to help build hospital helipads. Picture: Doug Stuart/Cambs ACFYoung army cadet Frankie Newbatt has collected thousands of aluminium cans to help build hospital helipads. Picture: Doug Stuart/Cambs ACF

“Doing charity work for Helipads for Hospitals is a really good cause, and I’m really proud of my family for their help.

“I’m really pleased with all the support I have been getting from local people, it’s been fantastic.”

His parents, Lisa and Matthew, have assisted Frankie with networking with local businesses, many of whom are now collecting cans on Frankie’s behalf.

You may also want to watch:

They have also helped him to set up a successful social media campaign to spread the word.

His promotional efforts have included a letter he has just sent to Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, asking for help due to his connections with the local area and the air ambulance.

Sergeant Lloyd Lester, Frankie’s DofE representative, has applauded the youngster for his hard work and has even called him “an inspiration”.

He said: “Frankie has already done more in two weeks than most cadets would in six months. What he has achieved has really blown me away.”

Young army cadet Frankie Newbatt has collected thousands of aluminium cans to help build hospital helipads. Picture: Doug Stuart/Cambs ACF Young army cadet Frankie Newbatt has collected thousands of aluminium cans to help build hospital helipads. Picture: Doug Stuart/Cambs ACF

Frankie’s sponsored cycling efforts involve cycling 10 to 20 miles a day around the Whittlesey area, which has helped to keep him fit and active during lockdown.

Doug Stuart, an army cadet spokesman, said: “Cadet Newbatt is demonstrating many important values we like to see; determination, discipline, initiative, and the desire to help others.

“It’s wonderful to see the local community coming together to help support him in this worthy cause.

“His fundraising efforts will make a real difference, and the skills he is developing now, and the Award he is working towards, will be of great help to him in the future.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helipads-for-hospitals-frankie

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Two car collision closes A1101 through part of the Fens

A1101 collision. “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties from their vehicle. Two casualties were out of their vehicles on arrival, and all were left in the care of the ambulance service and air ambulance

Famous faces hold car boot sale in Cambridgeshire for show on Netflix

Celebrities Joe Pasquale, Sam Thompson, Anthea Turner, Nancy Sorrell and Michelle Heaton held a car boot at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Two car collision closes A1101 through part of the Fens

A1101 collision. “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties from their vehicle. Two casualties were out of their vehicles on arrival, and all were left in the care of the ambulance service and air ambulance

Famous faces hold car boot sale in Cambridgeshire for show on Netflix

Celebrities Joe Pasquale, Sam Thompson, Anthea Turner, Nancy Sorrell and Michelle Heaton held a car boot at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

Latest from the Cambs Times

Father and son join forces in coaching boost for Wisbech Rugby Club

Wisbech have signed Darryl Veenendaal (left) as a consultant coach and Adam Woods-McGrath (right). Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Anglia in Bloom 2020 Virtual Campaign: ‘Thank You Garden’ wins Best Community Effort

Chatteris British Legion youth officer Becky Cooper with the Thank You Garden which won Best Community Effort at the Anglia in Bloom 2020 Virtual Campaign. Picture: Terry Harris

March Triathlon Club aim for bright season after 2020 campaign in lockdown

March Triathlon Club is aiming for a better season ahead after their campaign this year was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARCH TRIATHLON CLUB

Spare change from Cambs bus ticket sales raises £11,000 for Captain Tom’s charity

The change left over from bus ticket sales across the region has raised more than �11,000 for The Captain Tom Foundation. Picture: Archant/File