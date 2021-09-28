News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Solicitor firm embraces legal sector apprenticeship scheme

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:11 PM September 28, 2021   
Six new apprentices will be starting their careers at Fraser Dawbarns Solicitors.

Six new apprentices will be starting their careers at Fraser Dawbarns Solicitors where they will work to qualify as a Chartered Legal Executive. Pictured from left to right is Iain Grimes (Managing Partner), George Davis, Alice Gill, Isabella Thurnell, Megan Woods, Elle Warden and Laura Jawor (HR Director). - Credit: Fraser Dawbarns Solicitors

A Cambridgeshire Solicitor firm has recruited six new apprentices who will start their careers in the King’s Lynn and Wisbech offices. 

Five of the new intakes at Fraser Dawbarns Solicitors will be studying with the CILEX Law school whilst gaining hands on experience in their teams over a period of two years before becoming Paralegals. 

They will then have the opportunity to study further through the apprenticeship scheme to qualify as a Chartered Legal Executive. 

One apprentice, Alice Gill, said: “Working alongside studying in order to become a qualified lawyer has always been my dream. 

“Fraser Dawbarns is a successful law firm so I'm ecstatic to see where this journey takes me with the support of such a friendly team.” 

You may also want to watch:

Iain Grimes, managing director at Fraser Dawbarns, said: “We are delighted to offer this opportunity to young people in our region as we seek to continue and develop our business.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman killed and four hospitalised after crash
  2. 2 The Great British Sunday is a rush to the pumps not the piers  
  3. 3 Pair questioned amid probe into catalytic converter thefts
  1. 4 Rings End A141 closed after three vehicle collision
  2. 5 Victim left with serious injuries after McDonald's car park attack
  3. 6 'Emotional' quartet complete 10k for villager Paul
  4. 7 Man arrested after suspected drink or drug-fuelled A141 crash
  5. 8 Youth with 'police style baton' caught out by CCTV
  6. 9 Pictures show cars - including Tesco delivery vans - queued at fuel pumps
  7. 10 Ledger discovery affords a glimpse of Victorian travel
Wisbech News
King's Lynn News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police have re-opened the A141 in March following a fatal crash earlier.

Cambs Live

Motorcyclist dies in A141 crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A road traffic collision has closed the A141 in both directions between Mill Hill and Knights End Road in March.

Cambs Live | Updated

A141 bypass closed after motorcycle crash

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Cllr David Connor and Bevills Close development

Planning

47-home estate 'beggars belief' says councillor

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Delph service station runs short of fuel

Cambs Live

Crisis, what crisis? Panic buying at the pumps in Fenland

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon