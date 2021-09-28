Solicitor firm embraces legal sector apprenticeship scheme
- Credit: Fraser Dawbarns Solicitors
A Cambridgeshire Solicitor firm has recruited six new apprentices who will start their careers in the King’s Lynn and Wisbech offices.
Five of the new intakes at Fraser Dawbarns Solicitors will be studying with the CILEX Law school whilst gaining hands on experience in their teams over a period of two years before becoming Paralegals.
They will then have the opportunity to study further through the apprenticeship scheme to qualify as a Chartered Legal Executive.
One apprentice, Alice Gill, said: “Working alongside studying in order to become a qualified lawyer has always been my dream.
“Fraser Dawbarns is a successful law firm so I'm ecstatic to see where this journey takes me with the support of such a friendly team.”
Iain Grimes, managing director at Fraser Dawbarns, said: “We are delighted to offer this opportunity to young people in our region as we seek to continue and develop our business.”
