Two men face 11 charges including burglary, fraud and attempted fraud worth £6,000

Peter Grant, 34, and Billy Bishop, 27, both from March have been charged with ATM fraud and burglary. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

Two men alleged to have used a stolen cash card to draw money twice from a cashpoint in March - and accused of nine other offences – were charged last night (Wednesday) by Cambridgeshire police,

The pair were charged with 11 offences including burglary, fraud, and attempted fraud worth £6,000.

Peter Grant, 34, and Billy Bishop, 27, both from March were arrested in June in connection with a burglary in Manea in February this year.

They were both bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station and last night (Thursday) were charged with 11 separate offences.

Grant, of Station Road, March, and Bishop, of Russell Avenue, March, were freed on bail until their first court appearance.

That will be on November 9 and before magistrates in Peterborough.

Both men were charged with:

Burglary in Purls Bridge Drove, Manea, where a safe containing £70, property deeds, bank cards and documents were stolen

Fraud by false representation, specifically using a stolen bank card to withdraw £200 cash in March

Fraud by false representation, specifically using a stolen bank card to withdraw £50 cash in March

Fraud by false representation, specifically using a stolen bank card to buy goods worth £632 in Kings Lynn

Fraud by false representation, specifically using a stolen bank card to buy sportswear worth £1,322 in Kings Lynn

Fraud by false representation, specifically using a stolen bank card to buy a bike worth £1,484 in Kings Lynn

Attempting to commit fraud by using a stolen bank card at an ATM in March

Attempting to commit fraud by using a stolen bank card to try to buy goods worth £218.48 in Kings Lynn

Attempting to commit fraud by using a stolen bank card to try to buy goods worth £1,484 in Kings Lynn

Attempting to commit fraud by using a stolen bank card to try to buy goods worth £599 in Kings Lynn

Attempting to commit fraud by using a stolen bank card at an ATM in March

Advice on how to protect your home from thieves can be found on the police website . You can report a burglary to us online or by calling 101.” said a spokesman.