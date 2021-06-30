Elderly and vulnerable become latest targets for fake Cambs police
Fake police officers have been reported across the county asking the elderly and vulnerable to hand over cash in the latest money scam.
Cambridgeshire police are asking individuals to look out for vulnerable friends and neighbours, after fraudsters have been posing as officers.
The con artists engage with their victims over the phone, making up a story claiming they need help with an investigation into a scam at the victim’s bank.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “They [scammers] ask the victim to disclose their card details and PIN, or withdraw money from their account ready for collection.
“We are urging people to remember we will never call individuals up on a request, or collect bank details, cards or cash.”
Police have issued the following advice:
- Stop – end the call, process the information. Call 101 for assistance
- Protect – Call your bank immediately so they can freeze your account
- Alert – Report the incident to police
For more information and advice on courier fraud, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Courier-fraud
