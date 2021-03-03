News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Free citizen’s advice offered through council’s coronavirus hub

Published: 11:20 AM March 3, 2021   
Fenland District Council is offering free citizen’s advice to residents during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Free employment and money advice to help residents through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is being offered through the district council’s Covid-19 hub. 

Fenland District Council are providing day-to-day support through their ‘Covid-19 Community Hub’ and can refer residents directly to a Citizen’s Advice Rural Cambs advisor. 

Cllr Chris Boden, council leader, said: “It’s all about helping more people get the help they need more quickly and supporting residents with longer-term solutions as part of our roadmap to recovery as lockdown eases. 

“If you’re worried about money, debts, benefits or work, or if your circumstances have been affected by Covid, this service may really help you.” 

Advisors can provide free, impartial, and independent advice to help with a number of concerns including debts, benefits, Universal Credit claims, access to funding, pensions, employment and much, much more. 

The council is funding the dedicated service to ensure residents can access the support they need as soon as they need it.   

Call the Hub on 01354 654321 or email: covid19@fenland.gov.uk  

